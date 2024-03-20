Shoppers sue Hermes for refusing to sell them Birkin handbags

Birkin handbags retail from £9,000 to as much as £150,000 in stores - Heathcliff O'Malley

Hermes is facing a legal battle with two American shoppers who have sued the French designer over its refusal to sell them Birkin handbags.

Two Californian shoppers have accused Hermes of only selling its sought-after Birkin handbags to customers deemed “worthy” enough.

A class action lawsuit filed in San Francisco alleged that one of the complainants made “multiple attempts to purchase a Birkin bag, but was told on each occasion that he needed to purchase other items and accessories”.

The other woman was told its handbags were only sold to “clients who have been consistent in supporting our business”, the lawsuit claimed.

The lawyers argued that this practice of “tying” the purchase of the highly coveted Birkin handbags to other purchases puts Hermes in violation of US antitrust laws. They said they were seeking class action status for thousands of US shoppers who had bought Hermes products or who were asked to buy those products to give them a chance to buy a Birkin.

Hermes did not respond to requests for comment.

The soaring value of Birkin bags on the secondary market has made them increasingly attractive investments - REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Birkin handbags are viewed as the ultimate status symbol, retailing from £9,000 to as much as £150,000 in stores and significantly higher on secondary markets.

In 2022, a rare Himalayan crocodile Birkin was sold for a record $630,000 (£490,000).

It has led to claims that Birkin bags are better investments than global stock markets. Credit Suisse said that the average price of Birkins rose by 38pc in 2021, with the UK stock market returning 8pc in the same year.

In February, Hermes said it would increase prices further after posting sales growth of 17.5pc, significantly ahead of analyst expectations. The company said it planned to increase prices by between 8pc and 9pc this year.

Analysts at JP Morgan said: “Hermes is playing in a different league. Hermes comes in today showing, in our view, what a real over-delivery is about.”

Shares in Hermes have risen by more than 145pc since the middle of 2022, as demand for exclusive products stays firm in the face of more challenging economic conditions.

