If You Have These Shopping Habits, Joining Costco Makes No Sense for You

Costco has a lot to offer its members. Its store-brand Kirkland products are cheap and beloved, its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is one of the best deals around, and its discounted bulk prices can help you keep credit card bills down.

But while signing up for a Costco membership absolutely makes sense under the right circumstances, it's definitely not the best option for everyone. In fact, if you have any of these three shopping habits, you may want to steer clear of joining the warehouse club.

1. Using manufacturer coupons

Using manufacturer coupons can help you keep more money in your bank account by reducing the prices of things you buy. But not at Costco. The store accepts no manufacturer coupons at all.

If you regularly bring a handful of coupons from the newspaper or printed manufacturer coupons to your local grocery store, then you'll likely be disappointed when this strategy doesn't work and you're turned down at the Costco register. Since coupons, when used properly, can save you a lot of money, you're most likely better off just sticking to what you're currently doing at your local grocery or drugstore.

2. Mostly shopping online

If the idea of getting up, leaving your house, and going to a warehouse club to pick up all of your items leaves you feeling a sense of dread, you should not even consider joining Costco.

See, while you can shop at Costco.com, doing so will cost you more. Costo's online prices are higher than those in the warehouse club, and there isn't even an option for free grocery pickup or delivery without paying markups through Instacart.

The reality is, you need to be ready to visit the club to get good deals and to make the most of your membership by buying Costco gas while you're there. If you are an Internet-only shopper, a Sam's Club membership could be a better choice -- items there don't cost more online, and Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping on all eligible items.

The Sam's Club PLUS membership is more expensive, though. It'll cost you $110, compared to $50 for a standard Sam's Club membership and $60 for a standard Costco membership. So even joining Sam's may not be the best move if you're primarily an online shopper.

3. Buying small amounts of fresh food regularly

Finally, if you tend to be a person who regularly purchases small amounts of fresh food rather than stocking up on frozen or non-perishable items, then Costco may not provide enough value to make a membership worth it.

Costco items tend to come in very large packages, and while the store does sell produce like fresh fruits and veggies, you'll usually need to buy a lot at once -- like three pounds of apples or a two-pack of cantaloupes. If you typically figure out what you want to eat on the day of and stop at the store on your way home, Costco's large sizes may not mesh well with your lifestyle.

If these are your shopping habits, there's nothing wrong with that as long as you're living within your means and not overspending on groceries. You don't need to change your shopping and personal finance habits to fit Costco. You just need to accept that perhaps you aren't a Costco person and pass up on the membership, no matter how good that hot dog may sound.

