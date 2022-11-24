Shopping.io - Crypto E-commerce Platform Enabling DINO LFG Token for Online Shopping

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / There is still a question surrounding Cryptocurrency; rather there is a real utility for goods or not. Shopping.io took this purpose to the next level, e-commerce bridge which helps consumers spend cryptocurrencies across major global online retail hubs, including: Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Home Depot.

Shopping.io is an e-commerce platform that allows holders to spend from over 150 cryptocurrencies effortlessly on global eCommerce retailers and offering international shipping to over 60 countries.

Starting today, Thursday 24th November Shopping.io has announced another integrated token called- $DINO Token which will be officially available to use on checkout via Shopping Pay, the payment processor.

"We are so excited to give DINO holders the ability to shop with us, Giving the opportunity to allow shopping with cryptocurrency and enabling the $DINO token that was just recently launched goes without saying that we are changing the future of e-commerce." Arbel Arif, CEO & Owner of Shopping.io

To celebrate the collaboration, Shopping.io will offer 20% $SHOP BACK on every purchase that will be made with $DINO Token and FREE international Shipping for 7 DAYS starting from the day of the announcement.

Moreover, by joining Shopping.io's membership programs shoppers can enjoy stackable cash back rewards (in the form of Shopping.io's native token $SHOP) up to additional 20% when purchasing from all the major hubs: Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Home Depot.

Shopping.io is the first functioning bridge between cryptocurrency and eCommerce in a rapidly changing tech-centric world

About DINO LFG:

DINO LFG, is a meme coin with very strong utility.

DINO's main goal is to bring real use cases and utility to $DINO's holders, and with that integration they are taking the next step with that statement.

DINO has a strong loyal community, which holds many activities and games. Besides that, Dino's community moderators are here to educate and to give crypto tips to whoever wishes to join.

Both teams are very excited for DINO's integration on our main platform as a form of Payment and allowing this exclusive use case to more holders.

How does this work?

Filling your shopping bags with Shopping.io is as simple as can be. Sign-up for your account, browse through Shopping.io's catalog of products from major retailers, add the desired items to your cart, check-out and pay with $DINO.

Now you're also entitled to receive 20% $SHOP back to your wallet.

Shopping.io believes in the power of absolute freedom when it comes to E-commerce and changing the industry for the better, forever. One purchase at a time.

