Shopping For Mom This Christmas Just Got Easier With elago’s New Accessories

elago
·4 min read
elago
elago

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Holiday Gifts For Mom: Holiday Gifts For Mom
Holiday Gifts For Mom: Holiday Gifts For Mom

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopping for Mom can be hard during the holiday season, but things just got easier with elago’s new accessories. Get Mom the perfect gift that matches her favorite color, wardrobe or even her personality! From retro themed accessories to cute pastel phone cases, elago will help make sure Mom has a smile on her face when she opens her gifts.

If you haven’t heard of elago, they are a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

Over the years, the Apple iPad has evolved into a tablet that everyone can use. Whether it’s to keep recipes up while cooking or simply streaming a new show, the iPad is so versatile in its use that it belongs in every household. elago’s new Magnetic Folio cases have customer testimonials describing it to be as good as Apple’s due to their quality of design and high quality materials used. Pair the Magnetic Folio case with elago’s new Magnetic Stand for the perfect iPad user gift.

Magnetic Folio Case:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3FooQn6
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3YnKeRM

Magnetic iPad Stand:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3uPz7Uu
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3uPpl4u

Retro themed products have been the craze for some time now. Some of the best retro themed accessories to hit the market were created by elago’s designers. elago’s W3 and W6 Stand will put a smile on anyone’s face when an Apple Watch is charging in it. Both stands are modeled after iconic Apple products – the W3 Stand looks like the 1987 Macintosh computer and the W6 looks like the iconic iPod. When an Apple Watch is in the stand it starts charging, like any other charging stand, but what makes the stands special is that the Apple Watch’s screen turns into the screen for these historic Apple devices. It’s definitely something that must be seen in person.

W3 Stand
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3YozFOr
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3j5tuyU

W6 Stand:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3FnurK9
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3uOFsiU

elago has been creating phone cases since the first iPhone was introduced to the world by Steve Jobs. It goes without saying that as a design company elago has kept innovating and creating the best possible cases. Whether you have a new iPhone 14 series or one of the older generations, elago’s case line spans from very protective to minimalistic without sacrificing aesthetics. Find the best style and color that matches Mom perfectly.

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3PrLb7H
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3VXANaa

AirPods have taken the world by storm and it’s hard now to go anywhere without seeing a pair in somebody’s ears. Despite how widely used they are, there are a big part of the user base that does not use cases for the charging case. Most claim that cases take away from the aesthetics of the case, but elago has a Clear case that provides robust protection without ruining the aesthetic. The clear cases are fantastic to show off those custom engravings. For those who care about protecting their charging case and AirPods, elago offers an insane catalog of different styles and colors including retro themed cases. Find the perfect case to make Mom’s day.

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3WdkyWn
Amazon.co.uk: https://amzn.to/3j5uLpi

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their motto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram:
@elago.uk

Contact:
haein.lee@elago.com


