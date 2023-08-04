Shopping plaza on Bobby Jones Expressway to be remodeled for new, current store tenants

Anderson Plaza, at 266 Bobby Jones Expy., will be partially remodeled, according to an invitation for subcontractor to bid on joining the project.

A shopping center on Bobby Jones Expressway is preparing for remodeling.

Subcontractor bidding ended Aug. 2 for a construction project for Anderson Plaza, 266 Bobby Jones, where one new business will move into the commercial strip and two current businesses will move elsewhere in the plaza.

The overall project will be “remodeling the spaces to fit for the new tenants,” according to Cumming-based CBI General Contractors. Space in the plaza freed up earlier this year when longtime tenant HobbyTown USA moved out and relocated to a larger location in Martinez on River Watch Parkway near Old Evans Road.

Under the plan, Mattress Warehouse will occupy suites 1 and 2 on the end of the plaza. Construction in that space will include replacing the floor, removing an existing wall, replacing the ceiling and performing electrical work.

Furniture Outlet, which is currently occupying suites 1 and 2, will stay roughly the same size but will move further down in the plaza to occupy suites 3 through 6. Crews will be replacing the floor and ceiling tiles, and removing a wall, a door and a window.

Edwin Watts Golf, currently occupying suites 20 and 21 in the plaza, will move over to occupy suites 15 and 16. Work to remodel the space will include replacing the floor, ceiling tiles and much of the plumbing; and relocating the heating and air-conditioning units to the store’s new space.

Anderson Plaza was erected in 1988 by longtime local developer and homebuilder Hubert Anderson, who for decades owned that land and the land behind it that grew into Village Plaza, before Bobby Jones Expressway was constructed. Anderson died in 2015 at age 93.

In August 2022, the property was sold to a Tallahassee, Fla., company DGF LLC 50% Undivided Interest.

