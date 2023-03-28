Shopping For Powersports Vehicles? - This New Polaris Online Marketplace Makes It Easier

TechCrunch

Krisp got its start as an AI-powered noise cancellation service, but now the startup is moving beyond that with instant on-device transcription of all your calls and meetings — and of course it integrates ChatGPT now for quick summaries as well. My transcribing experience is usually a matter of downloading the video or audio associated with a meeting, provided someone thought to record it (and I know who that someone was), then uploading that file to a service like Otter and waiting 10-15 minutes while it processes. Krisp has also shown a certain single-mindedness over the years, focusing on effective noise reduction across lots of devices and services.