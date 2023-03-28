Shopping For Powersports Vehicles? - This New Polaris Online Marketplace Makes It Easier
Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has launched Polaris Xchange marketplace for powersports vehicles.
The online marketplace provides customers the ability to shop, research and start the buying process on thousands of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, auto-cycles, and ATVs from participating Polaris dealers nationwide.
The marketplace provides tools that include finding the vehicle, viewing used vehicle history and condition reports, shopping for accessories, indicating interest in protection products, determining trade-in value and prequalifying for a loan.
"Polaris Xchange simplifies the shopping process for customers, allowing them do most of the process online before visiting their local dealership to sign the paperwork," said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris.
With JoyDrive as a technology partner, Polaris Xchange will showcase used powersports inventory from all powersports manufacturers.
Price Action: PII shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $107.78 on the last check Tuesday.
