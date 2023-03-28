U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.29
    -23.24 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,314.70
    -117.38 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,643.50
    -125.33 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.95
    -6.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.64
    +0.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    +21.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6670
    -0.8880 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,866.17
    -93.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.35
    +345.67 (+142.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Shopping For Powersports Vehicles? - This New Polaris Online Marketplace Makes It Easier

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has launched Polaris Xchange marketplace for powersports vehicles.

  • The online marketplace provides customers the ability to shop, research and start the buying process on thousands of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, auto-cycles, and ATVs from participating Polaris dealers nationwide.

  • The marketplace provides tools that include finding the vehicle, viewing used vehicle history and condition reports, shopping for accessories, indicating interest in protection products, determining trade-in value and prequalifying for a loan.

  • "Polaris Xchange simplifies the shopping process for customers, allowing them do most of the process online before visiting their local dealership to sign the paperwork," said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris.

  • With JoyDrive as a technology partner, Polaris Xchange will showcase used powersports inventory from all powersports manufacturers.

  • Price Action: PII shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $107.78 on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo Via Company

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Shopping For Powersports Vehicles? - This New Polaris Online Marketplace Makes It Easier originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Kraken Lands Sponsorship Deal With Williams Racing Despite U.S. Regulatory Crackdown

    Formula 1 team Williams Racing signed U.S. crypto exchange Kraken as a sponsor after losing one of its most prominent drivers, Nicholas Latifi, who reportedly earned the team a large amount of sponsorship fees.

  • East West Bancorp (EWBC) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does East West Bancorp (EWBC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Krisp expands from noise canceling to on-device transcription

    Krisp got its start as an AI-powered noise cancellation service, but now the startup is moving beyond that with instant on-device transcription of all your calls and meetings — and of course it integrates ChatGPT now for quick summaries as well. My transcribing experience is usually a matter of downloading the video or audio associated with a meeting, provided someone thought to record it (and I know who that someone was), then uploading that file to a service like Otter and waiting 10-15 minutes while it processes. Krisp has also shown a certain single-mindedness over the years, focusing on effective noise reduction across lots of devices and services.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Crypto Billionaire Zhao and Binance Are in Big Trouble

    The CFTC has just filed a lawsuit against Zhao and his firm Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly letting U.S. residents buy and sell crypto derivatives while the firm is not registered.

  • What Are the Age Limits For IRA Contributions?

    When it comes to retirement savings, your age can have a major effect on things. Depending on which type of retirement account you have, your age may define both when you can access your funds and how much money you can … Continue reading → The post Age Limits for IRA Contributions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.