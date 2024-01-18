ShopRite hosting job fairs throughout NJ this weekend. Check out the details

ShopRite announced it will hold job fairs at most of its supermarkets in the state on Saturday.

The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various store locations across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

According to a news release, job seekers interested in pursuing a career in retail are encouraged to visit participating stores, which include well-known names such as ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market. At these locations, candidates can visit the customer service counter for an immediate interview with the hiring representative.

The positions available span a range of employment opportunities, catering to those seeking full-time, part-time, and management roles, the release said. Roles include general, perishable, front end, and stocking clerks. Notably, these positions offer flexible hours, with a strong emphasis on cross-training to equip employees with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to collaborate seamlessly as part of a store team.

To facilitate employee development, supermarkets are implementing comprehensive training programs that leverage a game-based app.

Moreover, associates stand to benefit from additional perks such as entertainment and tuition discounts. The supermarkets are also offering scholarship opportunities, providing a valuable avenue for career growth and personal development. Notably, these job opportunities extend to family-owned businesses that are part of the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative, Wakefern Food Corp.

A precautionary snow date has been set for Jan. 27.

