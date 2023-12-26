Shops staying shut on Boxing Day despite expected sales boost

Boxing Day sales traditionally saw hours-long queues outside some of the biggest high street brands - JEFF GILBERT

The traditional Boxing Day sales period is expected to be the biggest for the high street in five years despite a number of shops choosing to keep their doors shut on the day.

Shoppers are predicted to spend £253 each in the sales, up by £67 on 2022, with men expected to splash out £90 more than women, according to consumer research by Barclays.

The boost to sales will be welcomed by the high street after several years of poor Boxing Day turnout following bad weather and pandemic restrictions.

The post-Christmas sales traditionally saw hours-long queues outside some of the biggest high street brands as people sought to bag a bargain on their favourite brands.

But several major retailers will not be opening up on the high street to cash in on the post-Christmas spending this Boxing Day, instead relying on online sales.

John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Wickes, Pets At Home, and Home Bargains are among the retailers who will remain closed. Of the major supermarkets, Aldi, Iceland, and the majority of Waitrose stores will not open on Boxing Day.

More than three quarters of people will choose to do the majority of their shopping online instead, data shows.

A John Lewis spokesman said: “Although we’re closed today, our sales have well and truly kicked off online, with lots of great deals across all categories – from fashion, beauty, home and technology. We’re expecting this year’s sale to be one of our best yet, and it’s the perfect opportunity for customers to pick up a bargain.”

And consumers are not expected to venture out either. Scott Parsons, chief operating officer at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said the company’s huge shopping centres in London saw 300,000 visitors during the sales period last year, down 17 per cent on its busiest Boxing Day in 2019.

Shoppers increasingly spend online

And the importance of physical Boxing Day sales for retailers has waned as shoppers increasingly spend online and shops implement Black Friday discounting techniques from the US.

The Office of National Statistics revealed that retail sales volumes rose by 1.3 per cent in November, far exceeding analysts’ expectations of 0.4 per cent.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays said: “While Boxing Day remains the most popular day to start bargain-hunting, retailers are no longer putting all their eggs in one basket and are instead spreading out their discounts to boost ongoing demand – very similar to what we saw with early Back Friday deals in November.”

Shoppers in Harrods for the sales in 2005 - ANDY BUTTERTON/PA

Sales for many retailers began on Christmas Eve however, aligning with when a quarter of shoppers said they would be starting their spending according to Barclays.

Several brands told the Telegraph that they were closed to allow their staff members an extra day off at Christmas.

Clare Bailey, founder of Retail Champion, said: “The internet has taken the edge off. When the retailers close the doors on Christmas Eve, they break into sales online. So you buy it all then.

“There’s no real incentive to leave the house and get into queues and struggle to find parking on Boxing Day, because actually, you can do it all online. You beat the crowds because you get all the early release discounts,” she said.

“The retailers have done this so that people can enjoy that experience and it also takes the pressure off staff in store.”