Shops at Westshore, Gentex among winners of West Coast Chamber awards

Travis Williams

HOLLAND — Hundreds of community members gathered Thursday, Sept. 28, at Holland Civic Center for the West Coast Chamber’s Annual Awards Celebration, which recognizes organizations and individuals for their contributions to the community.

The celebration handed out awards in four categories, plus an Icon Award to Travis Williams, CEO of The Outdoor Discovery Center Network.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“We had an amazing time celebrating alongside our members,” Chamber President and CEO Jodi Owczarski wrote in a statement. “The energy was contagious, and it was a privilege to recognize several organizations for their incredible work in our community.”

This year’s categories and winners included:

The Icon Award: Travis Williams

The Inspire Award: Compassionate Heart Ministries

The Innovation Award: The Shops at Westshore

The Impact Award: GDK Construction

The Excellence Award: Gentex

Gentex Corporation, founded in 1974, won this year's Excellence Award from the West Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Williams, at the helm of ODC, has made several big announcements in the past year, including new nature-based playscapes and an employee-focused preschool and daycare center in partnership with Gentex, the region's largest employer.

The Shops at Westshore continues to grow along U.S.-31, with new business openings and planned modifications. GDK Construction, responsible for the facelift on W. Eighth Street in 2019, is currently in the process of transforming the former Sentinel building (including a consolidated space for the paper's operations) and is responsible for much of the planning for Waterfront Holland — a project that received an initial go-ahead from voters in May.

Owczarski looks forward to seeing what the next year holds for West Michigan.

“Let’s move forward together — doing innovative and inspiring work to turn each of our small ripples of influence into a positive tidal wave of impact for our community."

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Shops at Westshore, Gentex among winners of West Coast Chamber awards