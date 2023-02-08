U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.29 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4250
    +0.3530 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,963.69
    -243.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

·3 min read

EASTON, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2023.

Shore Bancshares Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shore Bancshares, Inc.)
Shore Bancshares Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shore Bancshares, Inc.)

"We are pleased to announce the continuation of our quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we experienced significant loan growth and successful integration of Severn Bank."

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shore-bancshares-inc-reports-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-per-share-301742451.html

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Disney reports Q1 earnings beat

    Disney reported results for Q1 on Wednesday that included an earnings and revenue beat.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

    Disney reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

  • Affirm to lay off 19% of staff, stock tanks after earnings

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares were plunging 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the buy-now-pay-later company fell short with its results and outlook.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • AppLovin stock soars more than 25% following strong forecast in a weak market

    AppLovin shares soared after hours Wednesday after the app-monetization company provided a strong forecast in a weak mobile-ad market.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.