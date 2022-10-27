Shore Bancshares Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $9.658 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $7.499 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.616 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $22.769 million or $1.15 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $12.645 million or $1.08 per diluted common share. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.774 million or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $7.674 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger related expenses, of $5.013 million or $0.43 per diluted common share for the third quarter 2021. Net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the first nine months of 2022 was $23.617 million or $1.19 per diluted common share compared to net income for the first nine months of 2021 of $13.322 million or $1.13 per diluted common share.

Shore Bancshares Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shore Bancshares, Inc.)

When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022, net income increased $2.1 million due to an increase in net interest income of $2.7 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.1 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $489 thousand. When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, net income increased $4.8 million primarily due to increases in net interest income of $11.7 million and noninterest income of $2.4 million offset by increases in noninterest expense of $7.3 million primarily as a result of the acquisition of Severn Bank ("Severn") in November of 2021.

Story continues

"We are excited to announce our third quarter financial results." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see strong loan demand and opportunities for growth within our various markets. During the third quarter we experienced significant loan growth of 6.0%. We are beginning to see a more normalized expense base since the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our outlook for the remainder of 2022 is a very positive one, as we continue to maintain our commitment and focus on core earnings and enhanced returns for our shareholders.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.447 billion at September 30, 2022, a $13.3 million, or less than 1.0%, decrease when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021. During this time period, the Company also shifted its asset mix by redeploying cash and cash equivalents into higher yielding assets which consisted of loans and investment securities. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 9 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP') loans totaling $291 thousand that were outstanding.

Total deposits decreased $10.9 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits was due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $72.4 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $33.7 million and time deposits of $30.6 million, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing checking accounts of $125.8 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 1.9%, when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities of $9.8 million. At September 30, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.36% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.52% compared to 10.14% and 8.25% at the end of 2021.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $2.5 million, interest on investment securities of $794 thousand and interest with other banks of $640 thousand, partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $1.1 million. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $110.1 million, or 5.0%, coupled with an increase in yields of 18bps. The increase in interest on deposits with other banks was primarily due to the recent increases to the fed funds rate in July and August. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was driven by an increase in the rates of 31bps and an increase in the average balance within these securities of $72.1 million, or 13.2%.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $10.4 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $1.9 million and interest on deposits with other banks of $1.4 million, partially offset by expense increases in interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 million and long-term borrowings of $341 thousand, all of which were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.99% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a shift from interest-bearing deposits with other banks to higher yielding loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was due to significantly higher volume as well as improved yields on all earning assets.

The provision for credit losses was $675 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The comparable amounts were $200 thousand and $290 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily a result of significant loan growth in the third quarter of 2022. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $119 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $573 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $147 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.89% at June 30, 2022 and 1.10% at September 30, 2021. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower pandemic related qualitative reserves. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of lower historical loss experience as well as lower pandemic related qualitative reserves.

At September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.4 million and $4.0 million respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $266 thousand, or 9.9%, and loans 90 days past due still accruing of $87 thousand, or 7.7%. Accruing troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") decreased $436 thousand, or 8.9%, at September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022. When comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets decreased $35 thousand, or less than 1%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $498 thousand, or 14.4%, partially offset by an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $469 thousand, or 62.7%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 22.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets at both September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 was 0.26% and was 0.44% at September 30, 2021. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 0.19% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022 and 0.38% at September 30, 2021.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $489 thousand, or 8.4%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $2.4 million, or 83.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreases in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $416 thousand, or 38.0%, and other bank fee income of $133 thousand, or 7.7%, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $71 thousand, or 4.9%. The increase in noninterest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was largely impacted by the addition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed in part to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $704 thousand. The Severn acquisition also added mortgage-banking revenue of $680 thousand and title revenue from Mid-MD Title of $397 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $1.1 million or 5.5%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased $7.3 million, or 61.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense when compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increased deferrals of direct loan origination costs for salaries and employee benefits associated with the elevated level of loan originations during the quarter, as well as various cost saves related to the merger with Severn. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and legal and professional fees, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations.

Review of Nine-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $74.4 million, an increase of $30.9 million, or 71.0%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $33.8 million, or 70.7%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $27.2 million, or 61.6%. The improvement of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $774.0 million, or 53.0%, coupled with accretion income from acquired loans of $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2022. Taxable investment securities and interest on deposits with other banks increased $4.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $2.9 million, or 68.3%. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $819.8 million, or 62.8%. Interest on long term borrowings increased by $688 thousand due to long-term advances with FHLB and junior subordinated debt acquired as part of the Severn acquisition. The long-term advances with FHLB will mature in October of 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increase in provision for credit losses was the result of an increase in loans held for investment in the first nine months of 2022 of $283 million compared to $41 million for the first nine months of 2021. The ratio of the allowance to total loans decreased from 1.04% at September 30, 2021, to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.84% at September 30, 2022, lower than the 1.10% at September 30, 2021, primarily due to lower historical loss experience and reduced pandemic related qualitative factors.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $8.9 million, or 105.8%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the acquired mortgage division of $3.6 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $2.1 million, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title of $1.1 million and other noninterest income of $1.3 million. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in rental fee income of $1.0 million and other loan fee income of $265 thousand.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $25.8 million, or 79.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries, employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to significant increases in new and existing customers and the acquisition of Severn. In addition, as previously mentioned, during the first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.1 million due to the acquisition of Severn.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.