U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.23
    +6.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,743.84
    -117.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,258.40
    +89.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.23
    -11.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.06
    -8.84 (-7.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.43 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4220
    -0.0700 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5170
    +1.4570 (+1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,628.42
    +2,971.54 (+6.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.76
    +19.74 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.10
    +5.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Shoreline scores $35M Series B to build automated incident response platform

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Shoreline founder and CEO Anurag Gupta was in charge of infrastructure at AWS for eight years prior to launching his company. He was responsible for making sure there were systems in place to respond to incidents that slowed down or brought AWS systems to a halt.

It was a big job, and while he helped build internal systems to automate incident response, he saw a dearth of tools in the marketplace to help other companies achieve this. While there were tools for testing and deploying software, monitoring it in production and managing incidents when they happened, there was a missing piece in his view.

He pointed out that once the incident ticket gets generated and the necessary people are at the table, figuring out what's wrong and fixing it typically becomes a very manual process. And every minute the system down is costly. As software and systems become increasingly complex, it becomes ever more difficult for site reliability engineers (SREs), who are responsible for dealing with these issues, to figure out the root cause and fix it.

"In almost all cases, it becomes a manual process, and that's where people burn out. That's where they make mistakes. That's where there's a big labor-intensive effort. And that's also where you have downtime because people take a long time to fix something versus a machine," Gupta explained.

The company has created Jupyter-style notebooks to document and automate the response to common problems for a given system, providing step-by-step instructions for solving an issue, while automating the response whenever possible. The goal is to help ease the stress of reacting in the moment.

Gupta said the SRE function is growing exponentially to keep up with the increasing need to solve system problems as they happen, but he said that simply throwing bodies at the problem is not a sustainable approach.

George Mathew, managing partner at Insight Partners, whose firm is investing in Shoreline, said it's about having machines and humans working together to solve problems faster.

"But then the enablement of higher level functions to be done by humans and lower level functions to be automated by machine learning algorithms is a compelling opportunity that we saw in this space," Mathew said about why he invested in the company.

The company launched in 2019, but it took two and a half years to build an automation solution like this, financed by a $22 million Series A. The product has been in the market for about six months, and Shoreline already has almost 50 employees.

As Gupta builds the company, he said having a workforce that reflects the world in which it operates is a key goal for him.

"I'm a strong believer that the people in the company should look like society at large, not the tech society, because that already has systemic bias in it," he said. That means trying to achieve percentages of employees that match actual population percentages.

"I believe as a sort of a constant is that if you bring in a diversity into your hiring process, you'll end up with diversity in your company," he said.

Today Shoreline announced a $35 million Series B led by Insight Partners with participation from Dawn Capital. This investment brings the total raised to $57 million, according to the company.

4 women in engineering discuss harassment, isolation and perseverence

Recommended Stories

  • EnquireLabs aims to pull back the curtain on consumer behavior

    Move over basic customer surveys, EnquireLabs wants to bring speed and scale to zero-party data, which is just a fancy way of saying data that customers give directly to brands. CEO Matt Bahr and Curt Hasselschwert got the idea for the company in 2018 while helping e-commerce brands solve marketing attribution through “how did you hear about us?” questions after the customer made a purchase. “I think people were just getting super hungry for data,” Bahr told TechCrunch.

  • Operation Hands Free: TN launches campaign to end distracted driving

    The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is launching a campaign to end distracted driving.

  • Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires as part of the fiscal 2023 budget that is expected to be unveiled on Monday, a document released by the White House showed. Biden's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, in a plan that would mostly target the United States' more than 700 billionaires, according to a White House fact sheet released on Saturday. The plan would require such households to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed, the fact sheet said.

  • Brad Keselowski on heavy RFK penalties: 'Just try to move forward here'

    AUSTIN, Texas — RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski made his first remarks Saturday since NASCAR officials handed down severe penalties to his No. 6 Ford team two days earlier. The punishment for a modified part of the car’s Next Gen body was harsh — 100 points, 10 playoff points, a $100,000 fine and […]

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • Oil prices dip as Shanghai enters phased COVID lockdown

    Crude prices fell sharply on Monday after a fresh lockdown in Shanghai raised concerns about demand in the world's biggest oil importer.

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • Walmart ceases some cigarette sales, Barclays loses $590M, Wells Fargo offers rewards for paying rent

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors

    Wall Street's regulator is considering changes to stock market rules to increase competition for orders and improve deals for retail investors, according to its top official Gary Gensler and industry executives. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinizing the practice of payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), in which wholesale market-markers pay brokers like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and E*Trade to route retail customer orders to them instead of to exchanges.

  • Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than $9 on Monday as fears grew over weaker fuel demand in China after financial hub Shanghai's lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures slid as low as $111.17 a barrel and were trading down $9.02, or 7.4%, at $111.63 a barrel by 1403 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $8.88, or 7.8%, at $105.02 after touching a low of $104.75.

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • HP seeks to ride hybrid work boom with $1.7 billion Poly buyout

    The company has offered $40 for each share of Poly, formerly known as Plantronics, which represents a premium of about 53% to the stock's last closing price. "The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done," HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. Poly, whose shares rose 49% in premarket trade, said it would be required to pay a fee of $66 million if the deal is terminated.

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • BlackRock to manage AIG assets

    American International Group Inc. said Monday it reached an agreement with BlackRock Inc. for BlackRock to manage liquid fixed income private placement assets valued up to $60 billion. BlackRock will also manage up to $90 billion of assets for AIG's Life & Retirement business. The strategic partnerships "will provide both AIG and AIG's Life Retirement business with access to BlackRock's world-class asset management capabilities and investment management technology, Aladdin," AIG said. AIG chairm

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • The London Banker Helping Boost Wells Fargo’s International Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- The rooftop garden of Wells Fargo & Co.’s London office affords sweeping views of the capital’s financial districts. For Charlotte Weir, the bank’s U.K. outpost is a reminder of her new employer’s ambitions in international banking.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of