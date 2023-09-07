Short North gay clubs owner's GOP contributions spark online firestorm

A dismissal and a lot of online rhetoric has some questioning whether two Short North establishments remain friendly and safe spots for the Columbus LGBTQ+ community.

But the owner said he is committed to the venues being an LGBTQIA + safe space for staff and guests alike.

Nick Elkovitch took to Facebook recently to express his feelings after he was let go from his job at Union Cafe and Axis Nightclub, two Short North spots on North High Street popular with the LGBTQ+ community.

Nick Elkovitch worked for Union Cafe and Axis Nightclub in the Short North for close to nine years before he was let go July 31. He has concerns about the current ownership and its contributions to Republican candidates, and has been outspoken on social media.

Elkovitch had been at both for close to nine years, doing a number of jobs, including restaurant manager. Recently, he was promotions director, booking entertainment and oversaw hiring interviews. But just short of his nine-year anniversary, Elkovitch said he was dismissed on July 31 and given 30 minutes to clear out. He said three other senior managers were also let go this year.

In 2022, Michael Purdum, who founded and owns the Old Bag of Nails restaurant group, bought Union Cafe and Axis. And that, according to Elkovitch, changed things.

"They will never be the pro-gay, pro-trans, pro-Black spaces they used to be because it might negatively impact the views of their fish-fry pubs in the suburbs," Elkovitch wrote in his late-August Facebook post. "What was once a PROUD gay-owned space, is now a (R)epublican-owned space that must ask permission to defend its own community."

The Dispatch called Purdum for comment. Joey Steward, the executive manager for the two clubs, sent a company statement to the Dispatch that disagreed with Elkovitch's assessment.

"The goal since the acquisition of the two venues has been to maintain the business operations and enhance the culture of being a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ staff & community," the statement said. "One way we have executed this goal is by maintaining staff continuity as evidenced by the leadership team expansion in adherence with our philosophy of promoting existing staff members from within these two venues."

May 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Pedestrians walk past Union Cafe on North High Street and Hull Alley in the Short North district of Columbus, Ohio.

Elkovitch's Facebook post included a list of donations Purdum made, including a total of $7,000 to Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost from 2018 to 2021, $500 to the Republican National Committee in 2012, and $500 in 2011 to Newt Gingrich, the former U.S. Speaker of the House, who had a short run as a GOP presidential candidate in 2012.

Purdum sent an email to staff Wednesday evening that was passed along to The Dispatch. In it, he wrote that Union Cafe and Axis will never stray from being an LGBTQIA + safe space for staff and guests alike.

"I want to apologize to the hard-working staff of Union & Axis that my past donations to Republican-affiliated candidates have generated some negative comments," Purdum wrote. "You are the life blood of this business because of your dedication and commitment to be welcoming to ANYONE who chooses to walk through our doors."

Tennessee drag show spiked

In an interview Tuesday, Elkovitch, 33, said he and others wanted to bring in drag performers from Tennessee to perform and support them after that state passed a law restricting drag shows in March. (A U.S. district judge overturned the law in June, saying it violated the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.)

Elkovitch said he and others wanted Axis to host the benefit to raise money for the performers, and for the American Civil Liberties Union to work against the Tennessee law and similar efforts by Republicans in Ohio.

"We were shot down," Elkovitch said. He said they were told they needed to consider the perception of the other venues, meaning the Old Bag of Nails locations.

"Now, we're part of a larger conglomerate," he said. "That's where it feels less like being supported by parent company."

Union Café & Axis Nightclub respond

The statement from the two clubs acknowledged that Purdum contributed to Republican candidates over the years, before purchasing Union Cafe and Axis.

"Union Café & Axis Nightclub provides donations to LGBTQIA+ organizations, entertainers, and individuals throughout the year," the statement said. "A recent example is our continued sponsorship of the 'Labor of Love' Gay Volleyball Association Tournament and The Columbus Coyotes Rugby Football Team totaling over $7,500.

"Michael Purdum is, and will continue to be, a dedicated ally to our community and is committed to maintaining these venues as safe spaces."

Ryan Horn, who said he is a DJ and handles lighting equipment at Union Cafe and Axis, said both venues will remain safe spaces.

"I'm extremely confident in the management and leadership teams," Horn said.

Horn said it's unfortunate Elkovitch is trying to take everything down with him.

Elkovitch's post and a related post by another user on TikTok generated significant discussion online.

"Yeah, I’m glad Union and Axis will stay open for the people who enjoy going there, but there are a ton of other gay bars and clubs in Columbus that aren’t owned by donors to the Republican Party," one wrote on Reddit.

Matthew Luc, who uses they/them pronouns, said they resigned from their promotions position at Axis five weeks ago after learning about the Yost contributions. Luc specifically cited the 2021 lawsuit Yost filed with 19 other Republican attorneys general to overturn anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ and transgender people established under President Joe Biden.

Ryan Rose said in an email he also resigned from the venues after hearing about Purdum's contributions to the GOP and what he said was lack of support of LGBTQ+ causes.

'A lot of drama'

On Tuesday evening, Tom Culbertson and his husband Steven Alexander were sitting outside at Union Cafe on a mostly empty deck.

They said they visit Union Cafe three or four times a month, and both were aware of what was playing out on social media, and plan on returning.

"It sounds like there's two or three sides to the story, blown a little out of proportion," Culbertson, 59, said.

"I think there's a lot of drama involved," he added.

Both he and Alexander, 35, who live in Olde Towne East, said they consider Purdum a "guest in this space," with Alexander, who is Black, saying the owner is another cis, heterosexual white male profiting from marginalized communities.

