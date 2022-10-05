U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland Ferry Freight Data Report 2022 Featuring DFDS, P&O, Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, Seatruck

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freightstat Monthly Update: Freight Unit Data for the Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland Routes" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Freightstat shows monthly and annual data on freight units (i.e., Accompanied and unaccompanied trailers and lorries) for the Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland (Northern, Central and Southern) routes.

Data shows accompanied and unaccompanied trailers/trucks for UK Continent routes and total units for UK Ireland, plus quarterly and annual data from the Department for Transport.

Methodology

  • Each month ferry operators are sent out a standard email requesting their data. Data is sent back to the publisher then entered into a master spreadsheet.

  • Depending on the ferry operator, the author is supplied with monthly data on total freight units and the number of sailings/crossings.

  • Data is also collected from Eurotunnel, Department for Transport and the Irish Statistics Office to present a rounded picture of the market.

Deliverables

  • Each month subscribers are sent a pdf report showing comparisons between the current market and the previous year. Comparisons are made on a year-to-date and latest month basis.

  • Subscribers also receive an associated spreadsheet showing the summary data that appears in the pdf report, plus monthly data for the past 2 to 3 years.

Structure

The report and spreadsheet are structured as follows:

Summary

  • Latest Trends

  • Annual Trends

  • Quarterly Trends

  • Monthly Review: UK-Continent

  • Monthly Review: UK-Ireland

  • Individual Routes

Data for each ferry company and each route serviced, analysed by the main routes (UK-Continent, UK-Ireland broken down by key channels).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Latest Trends
2. Annual Trends
3. Monthly Review: Short Sea
4. Monthly Review: Western Channel
5. Monthly Trend: UK-Ireland

Companies Mentioned

  • DFDS

  • P & O

  • Brittany Ferries

  • Irish Ferries

  • Stena Line

  • Seatruck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fayeyv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/short-sea-western-channel-and-uk-ireland-ferry-freight-data-report-2022-featuring-dfds-po-brittany-ferries-irish-ferries-stena-line-seatruck-301641421.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

