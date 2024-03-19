Short Seller Block Says He’s Even ‘More Bearish’ on Blackstone Mortgage Trust
(Bloomberg) -- Short seller Carson Block said his firm has grown “more bearish” on Blackstone Mortgage Trust, citing troubles with multifamily properties.
The Muddy Waters founder expects the publicly traded trust to cut its dividend in the second half of the year, he said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
Falling property prices and high borrowing costs have squeezed commercial property owners, and Block has sought to take advantage. He said in December that he took a short position in the trust, which makes loans collateralized by commercial real estate, saying it faced a possible liquidity crisis.
Block and his firm are more certain now than “in early December that the second half of this year is going to be problematic” for the trust, he said.
A spokesperson for the trust said in December that it had “record levels” of liquidity and was “well positioned to navigate this environment.”
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust fell on Block’s comments, sliding 1.5% to $19.93 at 12:44 p.m. in New York, extending their decline this year to 4.9%.
