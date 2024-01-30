Short Seller Who Called Valeant Fall Takes Aim at Education Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares are slumping in early trading Tuesday after Safkhet Capital Management LLC said it’s betting against the for-profit education company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s the latest call from the hedge fund, founded by short seller Fahmi Quadir, who made a prescient 2015 bet against the drugmaker formerly called Valeant Pharmaceuticals near its peak. The firm also made a winning call against shares of Wirecard AG, the German payment operator that crumbled in 2020 amid allegations of fraud.

“After our extensive research, including interviews with former executives and students, we believe the business model is simple: fast and loose admissions made possible by aggressive and sometimes deceptive tactics,” Safkhet Capital wrote in a post Tuesday on social media platorm X, announcing the short report.

Read more: Why Activist Short Sellers Stir Up Controversy: QuickTake

Adtalem Global, which is based in Illinois, didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone call requesting comment before regular business hours.

Shares of the company, the parent organization of schools including the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, were down about 14% in premarket trading.

Read more: Short Seller Who Foresaw Valeant Crash Bets on Tesla Drop

The stock has surged more than 50% in the last year. Still, it’s below an all-time high above $70 per share reached in 2010. The firm had a market capitalization of about $2.3 billion as of Monday’s close.

The stock has three buy ratings, no holds, no sells and an average 12-month price target of $65, implying a return of about 11% from Monday’s closing level, data compiled by Bloomberg show

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.