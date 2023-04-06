U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,105.02
    +14.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,485.29
    +2.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,087.96
    +91.09 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.46
    +2.33 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.70
    -11.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7440
    +0.4440 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,962.83
    -183.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.17
    -3.08 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +78.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,472.63
    -340.63 (-1.22%)
     

Short sellers just reaped a $7 billion bounty in the most profitable bets against banks since the 2008 financial crisis

Zinya Salfiti
·1 min read
new york stock exchange traders bank run silicon valley bank
Stock traders.TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

  • Short sellers pocketed a staggering $7 billion in profits last month betting on bank-stock declines, according to data from Ortex.

  • That's the largest short profit made in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crisis, the firm said.

  • Traders made $1.3 billion in gains from shorting Silicon Valley Bank's stock alone.

Short sellers raked in over $7 billion in profits last month by betting against US and European bank shares amid a turmoil that engulfed the industry – the most profitable short trades in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis, according to financial analytics firm Ortex.

The haul was generated through a tumultuous month for the financial sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank just days apart and UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, as investors feared that contagion effects from these events could spill into the rest of the sector.

SVB was the most profitable target for the traders, who made $1.3 billion shorting the stock of the failed California-based bank, according to Ortex. Short sellers made $848 million in profits wagering on a fall in First Republic Bank shares and $684 million shorting Credit Suisse, the analytics firm added.

"March was the single most profitable month for short sellers in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crash," Ortex's co-founder Peter Hillerberg said in an emailed note.

Read the original article on Business Insider