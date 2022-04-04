U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,686.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,891.25
    +27.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.50
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.29
    +3.02 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0040 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6630
    +0.1730 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.08
    +42.81 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.58
    +1.68 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Short-term charter agreement

Tallink Grupp
·1 min read
Tallink Grupp
Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp and Estonian Social Insurance Board have signed a short-term time-charter agreement for the vessel Isabelle. The vessel will be chartered to the Estonian authorities from 7 April 2022 for four months with extension options (4+2+2).

The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia. Chartering of the vessel means that, in contrast with the original plans, the company will not re-open the Riga-Stockholm route in 2022.

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Dimon Calls for More Sanctions on Russia, Expresses Pity for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called for ratcheting up sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and said the Federal Reserve may ultimately raise interest rates more than the market expects.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]