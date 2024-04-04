Short-term rentals are 'here to stay,' so Fox Cities hotels seek 'level playing field'

Oshkosh essentially had Airbnbs before "Airbnb" was a thing, according to Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Years ago, people rented out their homes during EAA's AirVenture week, Seidl said, and the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau ran a site to coordinate the listings.

It doesn't work that way anymore, but looking back, Seidl said, "no one ever thought how that concept would evolve to where it is now."

Today, short-term rentals — also known as "Airbnbs," "VRBOs" and "tourist rooming houses" — regularly operate across the Fox Cities.

Exactly how many is difficult to pin down. The Post-Crescent identified about 120 listings in late 2023, by compiling data from state and local agencies. Meanwhile, Seidl estimated there are probably between 300 and 500 listings for the area in any given month.

The era of Airbnbs has brought more competition for the roughly 3,600 hotel rooms in the Fox Cities, according to Seidl, and there's a place for short-term rentals in the market.

"We know to an extent they're here, and they're here to stay," said Bill Elliott, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

Still, Elliott and Seidl said that people in the lodging industry want a "level playing field," with short-term rentals held to the same standards as hotels when it comes to things like licensing, inspections and taxes.

"If we have to do things a certain way, they should as well," Elliott said.

Airbnbs are an evolution in travel, property manager says

Mark Biesack manages about 100 short-term rentals around in Wisconsin, including about 40 in the Appleton area, through his company, Powerhouse Properties 920. His listings are licensed and inspected, he said, with taxes collected and sent to the proper entities.

Biesack compares the growth in popularity of Airbnbs to the evolution in how people rent movies. People used to go Blockbuster or Family Video to pick up a DVD for a night or two. Then, they started using Redbox, he said, because it was cheaper and more convenient. Now, people use streaming platforms.

Story continues

Similarly, travel trends changed over time, according to Biesack.

When Biesack stays in a hotel with his wife and three children, it's difficult to fit them all in one room, he said, or find adjoining ones. So, they almost always book short-term rentals. That way, Biesack said, everyone has their own space in a house or apartment, and they can save money by preparing their own meals, rather than going out to restaurants.

With his business, Biesack has families who want to stay in a home near Lawrence University when visiting their children, he said. He's also hosted musicians around Mile of Music and cast members touring at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, looking for a comfortable spot between shows.

Pandemic highlighted perks of short-term rentals, hotels

The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for the travel industry, overall, Biesack said. As places closed down, Biesack had about three days of silence, where nobody reached out, other than to cancel bookings.

"When you have as many properties as I do," he said, "... that's a deafening sound to have, like, no inquiries coming in."

Later, though, people started contacting him, who didn't feel comfortable staying in a hotel while traveling. Instead, Biesack said, they wanted a place to cook, rest and stay socially distanced.

COVID-19 introduced a lot of new people to the short-term rental market, according to Biesack. Once they tried it, he said, they realized it was another option in the future.

The pandemic also provided an opportunity for hotels to leverage their brands, according to Seidl. Hotel chains are consistent across markets, so people know what to expect, she said. Plus, hotels automatically clean a room as part of the price, she said, while some short-term rentals may charge an extra fee for that.

Generally, hotels have had to figure out a way to stand out among the increased competition from Airbnb-type properties, according to Seidl. One way, she said, is to promote how hotels can provide what visitors need, all in one place.

More: $10k per day to stay? Green Bay-area vacation rental owners hopeful ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Some Wisconsin rentals need tourist rooming house license

When someone stays at a hotel in the Fox Cities, Seidl said, they know it's been inspected by the health department. So, it makes sense that municipalities would want similar oversight for short-term rentals, she said, from a health and safety standpoint.

"Does it have working smoke detectors? Does it have an egress? Is someone going to be safe when they stay there?" Seidl said.

There are likely more short-term rentals operating in the Fox Cities than there are licensed, and not every municipality has local rules in place. Some, like Appleton, rely on state regulations.

Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection requires a tourist rooming house license for places rented out for more than 10 nights a year. Depending on where the property is located, that license may be issued directly from the DATCP, or through an agent, such as a local health department.

Biesack said his company works closely with the Appleton Health Department to get licensed and inspected.

"They know our properties very well," he said.

Is there money being left on the table?

The Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau previously worked with AirDNA — a service that tracks listings and analyzes data across different websites, such as Airbnb and VRBO — to get a sense of how many short-term rentals were operating in the area.

The organization also wanted to see if there was "money being left on the table," Seidl said.

Take Appleton's 10% room tax, for example. According to Seidl, 3% funds the bonds on the Exhibition Center, another 3% funds the bonds on the Champion Center, 2.85% goes toward her organization's operations, and 1.15% goes into the city's general fund.

Appleton collected over $78,000 in room tax from third-party rentals, like Airbnb, in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Fox Cities Hotel Room Tax Commission. In 2022, the Fox Cities saw more than $394,000 combined in room tax receipts from third-party rentals, the data shows.

It's still unclear, though, if municipalities are missing out on revenue, according to Seidl. One reason, she said, is that it can be hard to determine exactly where all the short-term rentals are, and third-party operators often submit room tax as a lump sum.

"It would be a massive amount of work on the part of the municipalities to be identifying and tracking this down," according to Seidl.

In his case, Biesack said his company makes sure that sales and room taxes are collected and remitted to the proper entities.

In recent years, Wisconsin has updated how different taxes are collected for short-term rentals, including by marketplace providers, like Airbnb and VRBO. As communities continue to grapple with short-term rentals, Elliott, with Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association, said he expects the topic "will be back on the Legislature's radar in future years."

Editor's note: This article is part of a series about short-term rentals in the Fox Cities that will publish in the coming weeks. Do you have experience with such rentals, either as an owner, customer or neighbor, that you'd like to share? The Post-Crescent wants to hear from you.

Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Fox Cities Airbnbs create more competition for area lodging industry