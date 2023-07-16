Short-term rentals and waterfront developments: What's next for Holland's tourism industry?

HOLLAND — In May 2023, hotels in the greater Holland area saw a 65 percent occupancy rate.

That's three percent lower than 2022, but Linda Hart of the Holland Area Visitors Bureau said it's likely because of changes in travel over the past few years.

Tourism numbers in Holland are beginning to veer back toward "normalcy," according to Linda Hart of the Holland Area Visitors Bureau.

“There were still restrictions on flights, people didn't want to fly, so they would drive instead,” Hart said. “Versus this year, people can now fly, they can travel.”

Some might, therefore, be going to more exotic locales.

Meanwhile, Hart told The Sentinel, local tourism is expected to veer back toward "normalcy." In 2019, the occupancy rate in May was 71 percent. Given the boost in hotel room stock over the past three years, Hart said, those numbers make sense.

“I anticipated it to be slightly lower this year,” she said.

But could Holland become a more "exotic" locale if there were other ways to travel here? Arrival by cruise ship could become a possibility upon completion of Waterfront Holland, a complex development project that received a boost from voters in May when residents approved a crucial land sale.

The project would see the former James DeYoung Power Plant site occupied by Verplank, currently located next to Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant near Kollen Park. Verplank's site, meanwhile, would be paired with other adjacent sites and developed by GDK Properties to include cruise ship docking, potential docking for The Holland Princess, a restaurant, an ice cream shop, a hotel, residences and public access.

"Holland is still a shore excursion destination for two of the cruise ships that come into Lake Michigan," Hart said. "But it could become more than an excursion destination with this expansion."

Upcoming projects, including a waterfront development and the banning of short-term rentals in Park Township, could mean changes for Holland's tourism industry.

Already, cruise companies that operate on the Great Lakes have reached out, expressing interest in making Holland another port of call. That could have a significant impact on tourism, but not necessarily hotel occupancy rates — which the bureau uses to track visitors and fund projects.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Hart said the project's hotel, if built, will likely be a "boutique" design, with fewer rooms than a traditional hotel.

But the upcoming ban of short-term rentals in Park Township could have a dramatic change in occupancy rates, since potential visitors to the lakeshore will need to seek other lodging options.

To sum up, there's a lot coming down the pike.

“[A lot] unknown at this point,” Hart said.

— Contact intern Abigail Shanley at abigailshanley@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Short-term rentals and waterfront developments: What's next for Holland's tourism industry?