Shortage of materials in German manufacturing eases slightly - Ifo

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Worker assembles a new Audi at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in Ingolstadt

BERLIN (Reuters) - A shortage of materials in the German manufacturing industry has eased slightly, the Ifo economic institute said on Friday after it surveyed 2,000 companies in the sector.

In April, 75.0% of companies complained about bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials, down from 80.2% in March, Ifo said.

"It would be wrong to describe the situation as completely relaxed," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo. "In addition to the war in Ukraine, China is a growing cause for concern."

Computer manufacturers have been hit hardest by materials shortages, Ifo said, with 91.9% reporting problems.

"Right now, there are no signs that there will be substantial relief in the coming months," Wohlrabe added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's BBVA tops forecasts, boosted by emerging markets

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's BBVA beat forecasts on Friday with a 36.4% year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, driven by a strong performance in emerging markets, while competitor Caixabank suffered some pressure on lending income. Net profit at BBVA came in at 1.65 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in the January to March period, more than the 1.24 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. Like larger Spanish rival Santander, BBVA has been expanding in emerging economies as it struggles to boost income in more mature markets, though some analysts point to risks from its exposure to current macroeconomic uncertainty in Turkey.

  • French April inflation higher than expected at record 5.4%

    French inflation rose unexpectedly in April to hit a record high driven by surging energy prices, preliminary EU-harmonised data showed on Friday, putting fresh pressure on newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron. The INSEE statistics agency said consumer prices rose 0.5% in April, for a 12-month inflation rate of 5.4%, up from 5.1% in March and hitting the highest rate since France began using European Union methodology to calculate the readings in the early 1990s. The increase, boosted by 26.6% year-on-year increase in energy prices but also a pick-up in prices for services and manufactured goods, beat average expectations in a Reuters poll of 17 economists for inflation to remain unchanged.

  • Analysis-Globalised yuan complicates Beijing's bid to stem capital flight

    This month's dive in China's currency has revived memories of past routs but market participants say increased foreign holdings of yuan assets mean authorities are much less likely to curb the selling than they were in previous years. The yuan hit an 18-month low on Friday and has slid more than 4.5% on the dollar in April, setting it on course for its worst month since currency market reforms of 1994. However, unlike 2018-19, when the yuan fell through the U.S.-China trade war, or 2015-16, when a domestic stampede to offshore assets accelerated a decline, investors and analysts say that foreign selling is now the dominant driver, presenting new downside risks.

  • Rusal Executives to Buy Out U.S. Aluminum Unit, Rename It

    (Bloomberg) -- Two top executives at United Co. Rusal International PJSC agreed to buy out the U.S. unit of the Russian aluminum giant and plan to rename the company. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureBrian Hes

  • Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump

    Shares in Novo Nordisk jumped on Friday after the firm lifted its sales and operating profit guidance for the year on the back of forecast-beating first-quarter earnings, driven by strong sales of its newer diabetes and obesity treatments. Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth of 10-14% in local currencies, up from a previous estimate of 6-10%. "We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first three months of 2022 which is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based treatments," Chief Executive Lars Jorgensen said in a statement, referring to Novo's newer diabetes and obesity drugs.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • Oil Heads for Longest Run of Monthly Gains Since Early 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for a fifth monthly gain after another tumultuous period of trading that saw prices whipsawed by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction,

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • U.S. Efforts to Arm Ukraine Shine Light on Limited Production Lines

    More than two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S is running short of some weapons and has yet to boost production to replace the depleted stocks.

  • A False Breakout on Altria's Charts Could Quickly Trip Up the Bulls

    Altria reported their latest quarterly earnings Thursday morning, telling investors that they beat estimates for Q1 non-GAAP EPS and missed on revenue. Also, traders need to evaluate reports that the Biden administration is supposedly taking aim at menthol cigarettes. The trading volume has been "uneven" the past five months but a picture of rising volume would have been better.

  • Oil At Highest in Nearly Two Weeks as EU Ban on Russia Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at the highest level in nearly two weeks as prospects for a European Union ban on crude imports from Russia seemed more likely, with an extra jolt of support coming from a growing global diesel supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer P

  • Oil ends higher as report says Germany ready to stop buying Russian crude

    Oil futures end higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany was prepared to stop buying Russian crude, clearing the way for a European Union embargo.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have rocketed higher over the past year. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has soared more than 60% to over $100 a barrel. Because of that, oil stocks are cashing in on surging crude prices.

  • Sri Lanka Chaos Opens Tea Export Opportunity That India May Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, will likely fail to take advantage of an export gap in the global market sparked by Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, according to a top grower. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgari

  • India's antitrust raids target sellers on Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's antitrust body launched raids early on Thursday against two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc, and some on Walmart's Flipkart, following accusations of competition law violations, sources told Reuters. Indian retailers, key supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have long contended that Amazon and Flipkart's platforms benefit a few big sellers, via predatory pricing, though the companies say they comply with all Indian laws. The two Amazon sellers figuring in Thursday's raids were Cloudtail and Appario, two sources said on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

  • Asian markets gain after tech-led rebound on Wall Street

    Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.