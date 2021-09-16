U.S. markets closed

Shortage of IT Professionals has Potential to Impact Securities and Commodities Businesses | Monitor Industry Risk with BizVibe

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for finance industry groups on their buyer and seller platforms. Within the finance category, BizVibe's securities and commodity contracts intermediation and brokerage industry group consists of 6,000+ company profiles which now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe&#39;s securities and commodities industry group.
Snapshot of key challenge impacting BizVibe's securities and commodities industry group.

One challenge which is being highlighted is a shortage of IT professionals. The industry is facing a shortage of IT professionals who are well-versed in banking nuances, cybersecurity, and the latest technologies, owing to rapid advances in banking technologies across the world coupled with talent shortages across sectors. This, in turn, is affecting the operations of depository credit intermediaries across the world. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Get Free Access to all Industry Challenges

Key Insights Provided for Securities and Commodities Companies
In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact finance businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

  • Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

  • Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

  • Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

  • Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

View 50+ Company Data Points for Free

Securities and Commodities Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The securities and commodity contracts intermediation and brokerage industry group features 6,000+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product and service categories for the securities and commodities industry include:

Get Free Company Profile Access for all Categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

  • Shortlist potential suppliers

  • Track and compare companies

  • Set up custom news alerts

  • Quickly create and customize RFIs

Explore BizVibe's buyer services: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

  • Identify and qualify sales prospects

  • Receive customized prospect recommendations

  • Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

  • Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

Discover BizVibe's seller tools: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shortage-of-it-professionals-has-potential-to-impact-securities-and-commodities-businesses--monitor-industry-risk-with-bizvibe-301377461.html

SOURCE BizVibe

