U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.09
    +10.56 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,413.15
    +77.44 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.40
    +72.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.81
    +13.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.37
    +1.73 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0230 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,483.24
    -1,361.89 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.60
    -26.11 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.01
    +1.99 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

ShortDot's Newest Service, ShortBlock, is Now Live for Registrars to Offer to Trademark Holders

·1 min read

ShortDot just launched a nifty, easy-to-use domain blocking service - ShortBlock. The domain blocking service will block trademark holders' marks and variations of those marks across all of ShortDot's domain extensions, now and in the future.

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With one interaction, registrars and their clients can protect trademarks against revenue and reputation damage that could be caused by fraudsters using brand names in distaste or with negative sentiments.

ShortBlock is designed to help registrars and registrants easily maintain a portfolio of trademark blocks across all of ShortDot's domain extensions and prevent anyone from taking advantage of the registration of a domain with an existing block applied.

Registrars can protect their clients' marks with three levels of blocks. ShortBlock offers exact match, homonym, and wildcard blocking, making it the perfect way to ensure that your clients' marks are secure. ShortBlock will have more handy features and nifty updates added to it in the weeks to come.

Have questions?

Download an easy-to-read sales flyer or visit www.ShortBlock.bond or reach out to Sales@nic.icu today to learn more.

Registrars can apply for an account now and start offering this innovative new product to their customers.

Related Images

image1.png

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shortdots-newest-service-shortblock-is-now-live-for-registrars-to-offer-to-trademark-holders-301361699.html

SOURCE Shortdot

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Abbott Destroyed Several COVID Test Cards, Now Faces Diminished Capacity: NYT

    When demand for rapid COVID-19 screening dropped earlier this year, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) lowered its financial outlook for full-year 2021 and announced 400 layoffs. According to The New York Times investigation, Abbott told factory workers to shred millions of paper testing cards that it thought would never sell. But now, with the Delta variant, surging demand for fast-acting diagnostics is on the rise again, and Abbott's brand is running scarce. Abbott now aims to rehire hundreds of

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil prices build on rebound as demand worries fade, fire causes Mexico production outage

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, extending a bounce from last week's rout, on signs the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be abating in China. Also, a fire on an oil platform in Mexico knocks around a quarter of the nation's daily crude output offline.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.

  • Iron Ore Spikes With Commodities Markets Set for Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures surged in Singapore as concerns over the economic fallout from the delta variant recede and prospects for additional stimulus in China sparked a recovery in industrial-metals markets.Futures in Singapore rebounded as much as 11% on Tuesday as a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive lifted sentiment across financial markets. China’s success in stamping out its Covid-19 outbreak bolstered the outlook for commodities from copper to oil.Iron ore’s revival came

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Oil Bulls Come Back Strong, But Downside Risks Remain

    On Tuesday, Oil bulls steadied on gaining more than 5% on a rebound in global equity markets and commodities after crude’s worst losing streak since October 2019.

  • Medivolve Announces New COVID-19 Testing Mobile Vans Expanding On-Site Testing Opportunities to Schools, Workplaces, and Events

    Medivolve, Inc. ("Medivolve" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDV) (OTC: COPRF) (FRA: 4NC) today announced it will launch its first two mobile COVID-19 testing vans servicing Las Vegas, Nevada and surrounding areas.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.