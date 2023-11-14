Shorter elevator rides for Phillips 66 employees as company empties top floors

Mark Lashier, CEO of Phillips 66, speaks at the Chamber of Commerce form at City church on Tuesday.

Phillips 66, Bartlesville's largest employer, has begun vacating floors 10 through 18 of its office building, consolidating all employees to the lower nine floors, according to reports from company employees.

This move comes on the heels of the August announcement the company will "release" 100 employees through 2024 under an initiative to "ensure process efficiency and enable sustainable savings."

The energy company has 1,325 staff members in Bartlesville as of the latest reports, but officials have not clarified whether this number reflects the headcount before or after the layoffs, nor has it provided details on the mix of employees versus contract workers.

The announcement for the 100-job cut mirrored the language of the previous 50-employee reduction made in 2022.

In a statement released in 2022, Janet Hardy, director of Communications and Public Affairs for Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, stated that the company is "undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings."

However, when asked last week about specific changes within Bartlesville's tallest building, Hardy declined to comment on internal office relocations.

Phillips 66's move appears consistent with cost-optimization commitments made in the company's 2022 Financial Results report, which said the company aims to increase shareholder value by reducing operation costs by $1 billion and enhancing shareholder distributions.

Since 2019, Phillips 66 has reduced its global workforce by more than 2,000 employees as part of its strategy to create a leaner organization.

Despite these reductions, Phillips 66 remains the largest employer in Bartlesville, along with ConocoPhillips, which occupies the second tallest building in Bartlesville, employing approximately 1,200 employees.

The Phillips Petroleum Building, where the relocations are reported to take place, was built in 1964 and originally housed the Phillips Petroleum Company. Phillips merged with Conoco in 2002, creating the ConocoPhillips Company, and in 2011, split into separate upstream and downstream companies that share the Bartlesville skyline today.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Phillips 66 shuffles Bartlesville staff to reportedly cut office space