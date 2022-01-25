Shots Box's Affiliate Marketing Program Is the Perfect Opportunity to Earn Some Additional Income this Year

Whether as a full-time gig or side hustle, the Shots Box affiliate program allows entrepreneurs, business owners and influencers to feature Shots Box branded products on their online store or website to earn some extra passive income.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, is giving people the opportunity to earn some supplemental income this year through the Shots Box Affiliate Marketing Program. In just four simple steps, entrepreneurs can get involved and feature Shots Box branded products and merchandise in their store and/or website and start earning sales and commissions for every sale made through a custom referral link.

Sign up - fill out a quick profile and request to become an affiliate here. Get Verified - affiliate applications are reviewed to ensure compliance with the affiliate selection criteria. Sell - Receive a custom referral link to share with followers, customers and community members and start earning. Track sales and commissions - Monitor clicks, track sales and earnings on a personalized dashboard.

Nearly 65% of affiliate marketers worldwide generate traffic by blogging alone, but the Shots Box affiliate program is the perfect opportunity built for companies, publishers and entrepreneurs of all kinds who are enthusiastic about whiskey and want to build additional streams of revenue while getting involved in the world of fine spirits.

According to the US labor department, more than 4.5 million people left their jobs in November of 2021, up from 4.2 million in the previous month. With American workers re-evaluating their priorities and looking for new options amid this transformative economy, the Shots Box affiliate program offers a great way for people to build additional sources of passive income and meet their financial goals in the new year.

Those interested in featuring Shots Box branded products and merchandise can sign up for the Shots Box Affiliate Program and begin building new pathways to financial freedom.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 5 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

