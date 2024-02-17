ShotSpotter extended as company and Johnson reach agreement

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system will remain in use into next fall after its operator and Chicago agreed to a seven-month extension “followed by a two-month transition period” Friday.

The agreement comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Tuesday announcement that the gunshot detection system would be decommissioned after the summer were quickly overshadowed by speculation that the company would take it offline even sooner. But fears that the tool could stop functioning as soon as Saturday were put to rest with the extension announcement.

The technology’s operator, SoundThinking, and city came to the agreement “in an effort to avoid any disruption in the critical ShotSpotter service,” the company wrote in a statement Friday night. The company said the technology’s new Sept. 22 end date would be followed with an additional two-month “transition period.”

Uncertainty surrounding the technology’s future emerged the day after Johnson pledged to extend ShotSpotter’s contract beyond its Friday expiration to instead end in September. That’s when Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th, said ShotSpotter representatives planned to turn down the extension. Johnson had described the extension as a much needed off-ramp for police to “revamp operations.”

Taliaferro’s claim raised the possibility ShotSpotter would simply cease operating this weekend — and potentially leave police without both the tool they’ve come to rely on to react to shootings and the needed time to adapt to its absence.

City officials remained hopeful throughout the day Friday that a deal to keep ShotSpotter running was close, but said they had no agreement to share at 7 p.m. But an hour later, Johnson’s administration shared a statement confirming the contract extension.

“In advance of the September termination date, the Chicago Police Department will work to revamp operations within the Strategic Decision Support Centers, implement new training and further develop response models to gun violence that ultimately reduce shootings and increase accountability,” the statement said.

Company and city officials had mostly refused to answer questions as the gunshot detection system’s short-term future hung in doubt throughout the week. The nonanswers became even more prominent during the mayor’s fiery news conference Thursday, in which reporters grew frustrated as Johnson dodged questions about whether or not a deal had been reached.

Johnson would not answer “yes” or “no” when repeatedly asked if Chicago and ShotSpotter had a contract, but said he had “been clear” that the technology would operate through September.

Later Thursday night, the company said it had previously discussed a longer 12-month extension with the city, but said Johnson’s Tuesday pledge to keep ShotSpotter running until after the Democratic National Convention in August was made “contrary to those discussions and without consultation.”

Johnson offered a different take earlier in the day.

“When I’ve had conversations with those who operate and run ShotSpotter, from the very beginning we were clear about what I’ve already announced. That is still in place,” he said.

At the same Thursday news conference, the mayor doubled down on the need to have a “runway” to transition the city’s police force off of ShotSpotter and on to other emergency response tools.

The confusion over ShotSpotter’s future soured what was at first a marquee progressive promise delivered Tuesday for Johnson, who campaigned on ending the city’s use of the technology.

ShotSpotter — which uses acoustic sensors mounted on light poles, mostly on the South and West Sides, to quickly alert police about the location of suspected gunfire — has been in activists’ crosshairs for years. It gained notoriety in 2021 after a gunshot alert from a street in Little Village sent responding police running after 13-year-old Adam Toledo. An officer fatally shot Toledo during the chase.

Johnson’s Tuesday decision to stop using ShotSpotter in September drew praise from such activists, who then underscored that they will protest any move to replace the police tool with a similar system.

To no avail, reporters clamored in vain Thursday for one-word answers on whether ShotSpotter would operate this weekend. But the mayor offered a crystal-clear response on whether it would be replaced in Chicago by another gunshot detection tool.

“No,” he said before the reporter finished asking the question.

