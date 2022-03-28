U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Size to Grow by USD 3.42 billion | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market share is expected to increase by USD 3.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Technology (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

Segmentation by product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (unguided and guided) and product (ammunition and launcher)

  • Key Companies- AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS, among others.

  • Driver- Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection

  • Challenge- Evolving global crisis affecting market prospects

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the shoulder-fired weapons market

Vendor Insights-

The shoulder-fired weapons market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, since a contract for a shoulder-fired weapon requires high technological expertise and spans several years, careful identification and continuous monitoring of associative risks are required to be undertaken to assess their effects on the operational parameters of the manufacturing company.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Driver:

  • Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Defense Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.83

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Unguided - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Guided - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Ammunition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Launcher - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BAE Systems Plc

  • 11.4 Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

  • 11.5 General Dynamics Corp.

  • 11.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 11.7 MBDA

  • 11.8 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

  • 11.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 11.10 Rheinmetall AG

  • 11.11 Roketsan AS

  • 11.12 Saab AB

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoulder-fired-weapons-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-42-billion--technavio-301510857.html

SOURCE Technavio

