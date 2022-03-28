Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Size to Grow by USD 3.42 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market share is expected to increase by USD 3.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Technology

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Segmentation by product

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (unguided and guided) and product (ammunition and launcher)

Key Companies- AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS, among others.

Driver- Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection

Challenge- Evolving global crisis affecting market prospects

Vendor Insights-

The shoulder-fired weapons market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, since a contract for a shoulder-fired weapon requires high technological expertise and spans several years, careful identification and continuous monitoring of associative risks are required to be undertaken to assess their effects on the operational parameters of the manufacturing company.

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Driver:

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Challenge:

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Unguided - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Guided - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Ammunition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Launcher - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BAE Systems Plc

11.4 Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

11.5 General Dynamics Corp.

11.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

11.7 MBDA

11.8 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

11.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

11.10 Rheinmetall AG

11.11 Roketsan AS

11.12 Saab AB

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

