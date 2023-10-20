Show Your Home: Builder’s custom home in Goodlettsville makes the ideal family retreat

Imagine being a builder of custom homes. After years of building homes with creative and unique ideas for your clients, it’s time to build your own house. Naturally, you’d put all your favorite elements from each build into your own home. The home at 407 Hogans Branch Road in Goodlettsville is such a place.

Listed by Laura Matush, owner/broker of Feels Like Home Realty, the four-bedroom, seven-bath home is on the market for $2.899 million.

“This home has it all – there are so many options the buyer could expand on, and the home is pure elegance,” she says. “It’s perfect for a large family and for entertaining. The backyard is a park-like setting and there is lots of wildlife around constantly.”

The home is situated on 6.81 wooded acres, and its charm is instantly apparent when you drive up the winding driveway. The property features a four-car garage and has a 60-by-40-foot detached workshop/garage. Staggered concrete steps lead to the front patio and entryway. Black highlights contrast the mostly white color scheme of the home, including the front door, which is flanked by sidelights. There is gray vinyl tile flooring throughout the home.

Inside, the foyer has a split staircase that breaks up an otherwise open floor plan. To the left, there's an office space with built-in shelving and plenty of natural light that’s ideal for remote work or as a private study. The main floor also includes a mudroom and full bathroom. To the right, the dining room features wraparound windows and a custom table with18 chairs, which remain in the home upon sale.

A passageway from the dining room to the kitchen serves as a bar with open wood shelving and a marble countertop. It has two beverage fridges built into the counter space along with drawers.

The entire main floor is seamlessly designed for moveability. The underside of the split staircase is enclosed to offer basement access, while one of the walls becomes a unique wine storage feature facing the bar.

Behind the bar, there's one access point to the enormous walk-in pantry, which not only features extensive built-in open shelving, plus counter space and outlets for appliances, but a dumbwaiter that goes to the downstairs garage for easily transporting groceries directly to the kitchen from the car.

The butler’s pantry and the bar both lead to the open kitchen, which has a large island designed for entertaining and seating. The kitchen is built for a chef, with a 60-inch ZLINE gas range and grill with a dual convection oven and high-end appliances. Solid wood ceiling beams add dimension and a homey feel, while above the large farmhouse sink, accordion windows open to a countertop on the back patio, giving access to an indoor/outdoor space.

By contrast, the great room extends from the kitchen with vaulted ceilings and double sliding doors that lead to the back patio, with large picture windows above them, following the roof line and adding additional natural light. The living room features built-in shelving and a gas fireplace that adds a cozy vibe to the open, expansive space.

The back patio is the ideal place to entertain or enjoy a nice day, featuring a built-in outdoor kitchen, a seating and dining space, and a hot tub on the lower deck. There is a covered outdoor lounge with a TV and a half bath. The dining and kitchen areas of the patio are covered, while the hot tub and other parts of the deck are not. The dining area just off the living room has a tabletop fire pit.

The primary suite is on the main floor, too, and features a fireplace, an enormous walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom that has dual vanities, a bathtub, and separate open shower room. The primary suite also has a washer-dryer and could easily be used as a main-floor mother-in-law suite. There are two additional half baths on the main floor plus another room that could be used as a guest room or nursery.

Upstairs, the landing acts as a loft overlooking the main floor. There is a second living room along with picture windows and forest views. There is a full laundry room, two additional full bathrooms with dual vanities and a half bath. There are four bedrooms upstairs that are ideal for overnight guests or large family gatherings.

The basement offers plenty of space to spread out and recreate. The open floor plan has a gas fireplace and could be configured for a living room, game room, bedroom and workout room.

Surrounded by rolling hills and wooded space, the property is secluded and private, yet is only 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.

