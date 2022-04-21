Show Mom the World this Mother's Day with a Holland America Line Gift Card and 10% Bonus Offer

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Digital gift cards make shopping easy and can be personalized with a Mother's Day theme

SEATTLE, Wash., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the mom or mom-figure who is looking to be inspired by new cultures and landscapes, show them the world this Mother's Day with a Holland America Line gift card that can be used toward a cruise or cruise amenities. To add extra value to the gift, a promotion that runs through May 8, 2022, gives a 10% bonus to those that purchase a gift card in $250 increments.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo
Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Digital gift cards make shopping easy and can be personalized with a Mother's Day theme

"There's a strong trend of moving toward giving experiences rather than physical items, and a gift card for a Holland America Line cruise is a unique and unexpected gift for Mother's Day," said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Whatever the celebration or even if you just want to get yourself or loved ones back out to travel, this promotion is a wonderful opportunity to receive added value for your dollar."

Bonus gift cards boost cruise values for travelers planning ahead:

  • Purchase $500 gift card, receive $50 bonus gift card = $550

  • Purchase $250 gift card, receive $25 bonus gift card = $275

Cruisers can purchase a digital Holland America Line gift card at hollandamerica.com in a variety of designs for personalization — including a Mother's Day edition — for instant or scheduled delivery, which is perfect for the last-minute shopper. Gift cards also can be sent in the form of a physical card mailed to the recipient.

Apply Gift Cards and Bonus to Future Bookings for Bigger Cruise Value

A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any cruise booking in US dollars, and it is good on all cruises in 2022 and 2023. In addition to a cruise, gift cards can be applied on all bookings toward pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]
Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT:

Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord

PHONE:

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL:

pr@hollandamerica.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/show-mom-the-world-this-mothers-day-with-a-holland-america-line-gift-card-and-10-bonus-offer-301530444.html

SOURCE Holland America Line

