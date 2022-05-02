U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Show your Star Wars spirit on Alaska Airlines and board early this 'May the Fourth'

·2 min read
  ALK
    Watchlist

Guests wearing their favorite Star Wars clothing on any May 4 flight will enjoy priority boarding

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all Star Wars fans: If you have a flight on Alaska Airlines on May 4, 2022, you might want to break out your vintage Luke Skywalker T-shirt, way too cool BB-8 ballcap or even that Darth Vader cape. To celebrate the Star Wars fan day of "May the Fourth (be with you)," we're offering guests who wear their favorite Star Wars gear the chance to board early.

"Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines. "Whether you're traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!"

The one-day priority boarding promotion can be enjoyed by all guests on any Alaska Airlines flight throughout our network on Wednesday, May 4. When a guest wears any clothing item Star Wars-related, they'll be able to board their flight just after Group B (which could stand for, say, Boba Fett). Guests should listen closely to the announcements by gate agents.

Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program, our guests can earn and redeem miles to more than 1,000 destinations on 23 airlines that are oneworld members and our additional airline partners.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on 23 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/show-your-star-wars-spirit-on-alaska-airlines-and-board-early-this-may-the-fourth-301536951.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

