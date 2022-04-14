U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Show us your robots at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

It’s time to gather your robots and get ready for a high-tech show-and-tell at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 on July 22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Join more than 2,000 other brilliant, robot-obsessed early-stage startups, founders, builders, engineers and investors for a day dedicated to the future of — what else — robotics!

This is a prime opportunity to connect 1:1 with this influential community of industry veterans and unicorn makers or — in other words — show us your robots! Join dozens of other up-and-coming early-stage startups and exhibit your robotics tech and demo your robot on our expo floor.

Here’s How: All you need to do is buy a Startup Demo Package.

Hot Tip: Jump on this opportunity now, and you’ll save $200. Prices go up May 1.

Your demo package includes exhibit space plus four event passes. Bring your team for exponential opportunities — expand your network as you showcase your robotics startup on the show floor and access all the day’s presentations, main stage demos, breakouts and roundtable discussions.

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, all exhibiting startups can take part in the live pitch feedback session with TechCrunch staff during our online event on July 26. Get great feedback and extend your reach to a global audience.

We’re still building out the event agenda, but you can bet the day’s programming will cover a wide range of crucial issues focused on robotics and the AI that powers them. TC editors conduct in-depth interviews and moderate panel discussions and Q&As with the industries’ leading voices and influencers.

Speakers at past TC Robotics events have included iRobot’s Colin Angle, Zetta Venture Partners’ Jocelyn Goldfein, Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert and Zebra Technologies’ Melonee Wise.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 takes place on July 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Buy your Startup Demo Package now to save $200, and then get ready to impress the robotics community’s top technologists, makers, thinkers, researchers and investors. Show us your robots!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

