Showami - Set To Launch New Subscription Service

Showami
·2 min read
Showami
Showami

Showami, the leading US property-showing platform, has announced its new Platinum offering that promises a host of fantastic features

Showami Feedback Survey Question

&quot;Is there a feature you are looking for us to develop?&quot; questionnaire was taken from a survey sent out to over 30,000 Showami agents.
"Is there a feature you are looking for us to develop?" questionnaire was taken from a survey sent out to over 30,000 Showami agents.

DENVER, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showami, the nation's largest buyer-showing service for real estate agents, has confirmed the launch of Showami Platinum for August 2022. The first teaser that Showami Platinum was coming came as an email in June, which also announced that the team would be attending the Inman Conference in August. However, the details in the email were vague and left users wondering “What will be included in Showami Platinum?”

“We’ve been listening to the needs of our Showami agents,” says founder and CEO, Matt Kuchar.

In June, Showami sent out a feedback survey that may give a hint about some of the features they are planning to roll out. Below is an image of the question that potentially foreshadows some of the upcoming Platinum features.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1b93302-e2ab-40c8-ab42-998a630876f1

So far, Showami has sent out a series of emails containing snippets of information about their latest launch. This includes mentions of open houses, coaching, safety features, downloadable reports, and advanced notifications control. At the time of writing, no prices have been announced.

About Showami
Showami is the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way for busy buyer’s agents to connect with showing assistants.

Showami has enjoyed an impressive level of success to date. There are over 55,000 agents on the platform and Showami has recently crossed over the 100,000 showing request threshold. Showami plans to continue to offer its users free accounts. It appears that the paid Platinum subscription will be used to access advanced features by all current agents and agents that plan to join the platform in the future.

Press Contact:

Director of Marketing / Joshua Kuchar

josh@showami.com


