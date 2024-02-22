'When I Go To Take A Shower ... I Cry' — Families Across America Struggle To Pay Rent As Low-Income Tenants See Increases Of Up To 40%

In recent years, the housing market in the United States has seen a concerning trend, especially within the rental sector. Highlighting the struggle, a February article from Fortune illustrates the hardships faced by low-income renters.

Caitlyn Colbert, a single mother and social worker in Denver, represents the predicament many Americans are battling with the rising costs of rent. A decade ago, Colbert was able to afford her two-bedroom apartment at a monthly rate of $750, but by last year, her rent had escalated dramatically to $3,374.

The increase in living costs is not an isolated case; it echoes the experiences of millions across the nation, particularly affecting communities of color. These people are often forced to make choices between covering rent and fulfilling essential needs such as food, healthcare and education.

The root causes of this crisis are multifaceted, including inflation-driven price surges, a critical shortage of affordable housing and the cessation of financial relief that was available during the pandemic.

The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies reports a record-high figure of 22.4 million renter households — half of all U.S. renters — spending more than 30% of their income on rent in 2022. The scarcity of affordable units, particularly those with rents under $600, has significantly worsened, contributing to an increase in eviction filings and homelessness.

This crisis has captured the attention of policymakers who, in response, have begun to prioritize housing issues. They propose a variety of solutions, including eviction protections, zoning reforms, capping rent increases and investments in new housing construction.

Nevertheless, for many people, these measures might be realized too late. For instance, after facing a substantial rent hike and enduring poor living conditions, Colbert has moved in with her family and pursued homeownership through a low-interest loan from Habitat for Humanity. This decision reflects a desperate yet hopeful attempt toward achieving stability.

The narrative extends beyond Denver. In Auburn, Massachusetts, residents of the American Mobile Home Park, who are predominantly seniors and people on fixed incomes, are confronting rent increases of up to 40%. Amy Case, a resident of the park, expresses her concern, saying, "How am I going to pay that?"

Her predicament is exacerbated by her medical expenses. "I don't know what else to cut back on. Probably less groceries. I certainly can't cut back on my medications."

The crisis has resulted in a historically high number of evictions, as noted by Zach Neumann, co-CEO of the Community Economic Defense Project, who highlighted that 2023 saw the highest number of eviction filings in Colorado’s recorded history.

Monique Gant, a Denver resident and mother of two, described the emotional toll her eviction has taken. "My kids, they assume that I am Superwoman. But when I go to take a shower, put some music on, I cry."

The implications of this housing affordability crisis are profound, impacting not just the financial stability but also the physical and mental health of affected people and families.

The loss of stable housing disrupts treatment plans for those reliant on mental health services, increasing their vulnerability and isolation. This issue is particularly pronounced in areas with higher poverty rates, where the concentration of mental health cases and eviction filings overlap, underscoring the deep link between socioeconomic status, housing instability and mental health, according to Phys.org.

The long-term effects of eviction on the ability to secure safe and affordable housing can perpetuate a cycle of mental health challenges. An eviction record, which can remain on a person’s credit history for up to seven years, may limit access to quality housing, transportation, employment and educational opportunities, further destabilizing lives and exacerbating mental health issues.

