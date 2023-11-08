Your shower curtain is gross. Here's how to clean it in just a few steps.

What would your bathroom be without a shower liner? The answer is damp! Granted, some countries reject the traditional bathroom for a wet room where, as the name implies, shower curtains and liners are not required. But this is America, and if you don't want your bathroom to become an indoor slip-n-slide, a shower curtain and liner are your best bet.

However, over time, your trusty liner will inevitably lose its luster. But all is not lost. Instead of scrubbing it, throwing it out, or buying a new one, there is another way. And we've got a simple method to make that plastic, vinyl, or fabric shower liner squeaky clean again with minimal effort.

From unleashing the power of your washing machine to outsmarting mold and mildew before it takes hold, we're breaking down everything you need to know about making that nasty shower liner shine as good as new.

Watch the video above to learn how to clean dirty plastic and fabric shower liners easily.

Dusty fan: It's important to clean your bathroom fan

How to easily clean a shower liner

Washing Machine Convenience: Most shower liners, whether plastic, vinyl, or fabric, can be cleaned in the washing machine.

Check the Care Tag: Look for the care tag on your shower liner, as it provides important washing safety instructions.

Fabric Liner Advantage: Fabric liners are particularly easy to clean, which is why we'll forever pledge our loyalty to fabric liners over plastic ones. They're also more flexible and easier to handle, less prone to developing creases and wrinkles, may resist soap scum buildup better than plastic liners, and are often made with materials that naturally repel water and are mold-resistant.

Gross restroom: How to clean dirty grout

Cleaning Fabric Liners: Place your fabric liner in the washing machine with regular laundry detergent and add 1/4 cup of distilled white vinegar. The vinegar will help remove odors, brighten colors, and act as a natural fabric softener, leaving your liner fresh and clean.

Story continues

Plastic Liner Tip: When washing a plastic shower liner in the washing machine, include a towel in the load to prevent bunching and enhance cleaning. Use regular detergent and distilled white vinegar.

Air Dry Only: Refrain from putting the liner in the dryer; instead, hang it back up to air dry naturally to avoid damaging the fabric or causing shrinkage.

Prevent Mold and Mildew: After washing, spray the liner with a vinegar/water mixture. Mix 1 part vinegar with 4 parts water and add it to a spray bottle. Regularly using this solution between showers helps combat mold and mildew.

Reviewed-approved cleaning recommendations

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of home and cleaning experts are always testing new vacuums, detergents and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean a shower curtain liner: Wash tips for plastic or fabric