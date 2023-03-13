U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

‘Showing Up’ at SCE’s Black History Month Celebration

Edison International
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Edison International

Edison International, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Edison International, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

Chef Cherie Beasley of Kitchen Food Ventures, a community-based nonprofit, demonstrates a crab and shrimp bisque soup and cornbread muffins using induction cooktops and energy-efficient ovens.

Energized by Edison

Shulie Tornel, ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

Stacey Gordon has trained more than 2 million people through her unconscious bias LinkedIn Learning courses focused on incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in human resources and recruiting. Yet, she still questions whether she is making any significant impact.

Gordon, executive director and workplace culture consultant at Rework Work and author of "Unbias: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work," delivered the keynote address at Southern California Edison's 21st Black History Month Celebration. During the event, she explained how she is making a difference in the corporate community by rethinking how companies recruit and hire professional women and people of color.

At the event, Gordon asked attendees to act by identifying a community they could directly impact. Whether you are a small business owner, an employee or a family member, you can keep showing up to make the connection between the impact you provide and the community you serve.

"You can't have an impact if you don't show up. It is not good enough to simply take in the information; you must want to be part of the solution. There must be a genuine desire to be the change you want to see in the world," she said.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, saw an opportunity to act by focusing resources on the areas that will provide the greatest impact - increasing workforce diversity to reflect the communities the company serves. In 2021, Edison International launched the Lineworker Scholarship Program to expand diversity in the skilled craft workforce pipeline, initially focusing on attracting Black participants.

The Edison International Lineworker Scholarship served as an influence for the Los Angeles Urban League's Construction Career Academy, which prepares candidates with the skills and knowledge for trade union entrance exams and union apprenticeships. Edison has been a long-standing partner with the Los Angeles Urban League in philanthropy, workforce development, policy engagement and recognized the organization with the community partnership award.

"We are very grateful for Southern California Edison's support for the Los Angeles Urban League. The $10,000 grant we have received from them is going toward training people for jobs and entrepreneurship to encourage economic empowerment," said Michael Lawson, Los Angeles Urban League president and CEO. "We are working with kids to learn what entrepreneurship is all about. What we are here to do is not just train people but be an advocate for them."

"You can't have an impact if you don't show up. It is not good enough to simply take in the information; you must want to be part of the solution. There must be a genuine desire to be the change you want to see in the world."
Stacey Gordon, Rework Work Executive Director and Workplace Culture Consultant

The celebration also honored Millionaire Mind Kids for its achievements in clean energy and presented Imperial Electric Service with the Gwen Moore Diversity award.

The livestream celebration included musical performances by Bridgette Bentley (B Ready Productions) and Ashley Keiko (Keiko Studios Music Academy) and cooking demonstrations at SCE's Foodservice Technology Center in Irwindale, using induction cooktops and energy-efficient ovens by Chef Cherie Beasley (Kitchen Food Ventures).

Click here to view the recorded event.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743424/Showing-Up-at-SCEs-Black-History-Month-Celebration

