'Showplace West' gains historic status

Apr. 17—HIGH POINT — Redevelopment hopes for the long-vacant "Showplace West" property in downtown High Point got a boost last week.

The eight-story former office building at 101 S. Main St. was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which opens the door to potential tax incentives for an investor who puts it back into use.

It's believed to be the first building in North Carolina that was constructed in the 1970s to gain this distinction, said Rebekah McGee, president and CEO of the downtown development nonprofit Forward High Point, which owns the property.

"This will give those buildings that follow it from the '70s kind of a guideline of what may be needed to qualify," McGee said. "It's really exciting to kind of be setting the standard."

Known by various names over the years, the building housed the offices of many of High Point's leading businesses and attorneys.

The property includes a glass pyramid over its sunken plaza, wherethe J. Basul Noble restaurant was until about 15 years ago.

It was donated to Forward High Point in 2018 by International Market Centers, which initially planned to use it for a High Point Market showroom to complement Showplace.

Instead, it has been offered for sale with the goal of converting it to a mix of residential, office and retail uses. By deed restriction, it cannot be used as a showroom.

The property was under contract to a developer last year, but the deal never closed, and Forward High Point solicited another round of proposals for it.

It received three bids and is now negotiating development terms with a prospective buyer, McGee said.

Historic tax credits could help make redevelopment more financially feasible, given the deteriorated condition of the building.

To obtain the credits, renovations would have to maintain the architectural character of the property.