SHR has announced the expansion of its Global Advisory Board, which is a collective of senior executives across the hospitality landscape, chosen for their expertise and industry insights.

Established in 2019, the platform aims to provide a forum for open dialogue between its members.

Existing members from Marcus Hotels, Valencia Hotels, Vagabond, Adrift, Stoney Creek, and others were joined by a range of leaders and experts from across the industry including Elite Hotels of Sweden, Ligula Hospitality, Windward Management, Great National Hotels & Resorts, Cheval Collection and ZaZa Hospitality.

The board’s agenda for 2024 includes a series of in-person and virtual meetings designed to foster networking opportunities and discussions on key industry trends, emerging technologies, and strategies for sustainable business growth.

This expansion underscores SHR's dedication to harnessing collaborative expertise to navigate the hospitality industry's dynamic challenges and drive substantial growth.

SHR CEO Rod Jimenez said: “The hospitality industry's landscape is constantly changing, requiring ongoing innovation and strategic foresight. We are confident that the collective wisdom of our board members will be instrumental in steering SHR and the industry toward a thriving future.”

SHR was founded in 2004 and works to help over 2000 hoteliers globally maximise revenue by optimising the booking and retention ecosystem.

The company recently partnered with Cloudbeds to integrate software platforms for hoteliers.

"SHR grows Global Advisory Board for hospitality industry" was originally created and published by Hotel Management Network, a GlobalData owned brand.







