U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    +34.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,244.58
    +382.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.54
    +45.02 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.99
    +19.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    +0.0860 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0101 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3160
    -0.4870 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,806.69
    -422.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.97
    +7.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Shrimp market size to grow by USD 6,492.94 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shrimp market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,492.94 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches, growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp, and initiatives to increase shrimp production. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of shrimp has encouraged vendors to introduce new shrimp-based products. Successful product launches are helping vendors in increasing their revenue flow and market share. In June 2020, NETUNO USA launched a brand of gourmet shrimp meals called saute n serve for the retail arena. Similarly, In February 2020, Bristol Seafood launched a new line of Grab and Go seafood offerings through its My Fish Dish brand. Such an increase in product offerings by vendors is driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shrimp Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shrimp Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Aqua Star, Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A., High Liner Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Nissui Corp., Pacific Seafood Group, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Seaprimexco, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., Sykes Seafood Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, The Waterbase Ltd., Wild Ocean Direct.

Download Free Sample

Global Shrimp Market – Segmentation Analysis

  • The market is segmented by product (frozen shrimp, canned shrimp, and others), distribution channel (supermarket and hypermarket, convenience store, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Based on the product, the market growth will be significant in the frozen shrimp segment during the forecast period. The longer shelf life of frozen shrimp is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Another factor driving the growth of the segment is the increasing import and export of frozen shrimp.

  • APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing import of shrimp to Europe and various initiatives undertaken by vendors to increase shrimp production is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, increasing awareness among consumers about the various health benefits of shrimp is contributing to the growth of the shrimp market in APAC.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

Global Shrimp Market – Vendor Analysis

The global shrimp market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Vendors are competing based on price and quality. The intense competition among vendors and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for vendors. Technological changes in curing, packaging, and transportation are also significant risk factors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Aqua Star - The company offers shrimps such as Raw Easy-Peel Shrimp, Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp, and Raw Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp.

  • Beaver Street Fisheries Inc. - The company offers shrimps such as vannamei whites, black tigers, and domestic shrimp.

  • Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers shrimps under the brand, True North Seafood Co. Ltd.

  • Pacific Seafood Group - The company offers shrimps such as Colossal Shrimp, Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic Butter Shrimp, and Salad Shrimp.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this shrimp market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the shrimp market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the shrimp market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the shrimp market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of shrimp market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The seafood market size is expected to increase to USD 107.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. The rising consumer awareness about healthy nutrition is notably driving the seafood market growth, although factors such as depletion of sea species may impede the market growth.

  • The fresh fish and seafood market size will grow up to 24.38 mn tons at a CAGR of 3.80% during 2021-2025. The rising awareness about benefits of seafood consumption is notably supporting the fresh fish and seafood market growth. However, illegal overfishing will hinder the market growth.

Shrimp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,492.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.69

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Spain, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Aqua Star, Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A., High Liner Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Nissui Corp., Pacific Seafood Group, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Seaprimexco, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., Sykes Seafood Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Ocean Direct

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global shrimp market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Supermarket and hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

  • 12.4 Aqua Star

  • 12.5 Beaver Street Fisheries Inc.

  • 12.6 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

  • 12.7 High Liner Foods Inc.

  • 12.8 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

  • 12.9 Mazzetta Co. LLC

  • 12.10 Nissui Corp.

  • 12.11 Pacific Seafood Group

  • 12.12 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

  • 12.13 Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sykes Seafood Ltd.

  • 12.15 Thai Union Group PCL

  • 12.16 The Waterbase Ltd.

  • 12.17 Wild Ocean Direct

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Shrimp Market 2023-2027
Global Shrimp Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shrimp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-492-94-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-rising-number-of-shrimp-based-product-launches---technavio-301775150.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Amazon to lay off another 9,000 employees

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) will eliminate about 9,000 more roles, affecting teams in its highly profitable cloud division, CEO Andy Jassy told employees Monday in a publicly posted message. The cuts, he said, are across the Amazon Web Services, Twitch, advertising and human resources teams. "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," Jassy said.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Hindenburg has forced Adani to halt a $4.2 billion petrochemical project

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against India’s Adani Group may have scuppered another of the conglomerate’s mega projects.

  • Oil prices extend their decline after biggest weekly drop of 2023

    Oil futures remain under pressure Monday, failing to find support after UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • From financial wellness benefits to reskilling programs: How HR execs at Lockheed Martin, UPS, and 7 other Fortune 500 companies are recession-proofing their talent strategy

    Fortune 500 HR execs share how they’re recession-proofing their talent strategy. Hint: Financial wellness benefits and reskilling.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • How to Plan for Retirement

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Retirement planning starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • How to Trade China's E-commerce PDD Holdings Now

    The Point and Figure charts showed price targets of $98 and $138. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, I can see that prices reached our $98 Point and Figure price target but stopped well short of the weekly target. The trading volume has increased on this move lower and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line should turn lower.

  • Nike sales to gain from Adidas-Kanye split, Jordan Retro demand

    Nike is expected to report a rise in third-quarter revenue and grow its market share through 2023, helped by major rival Adidas' split with designer and rapper Kanye West that caused the German company to lose about $600 million in quarterly sales. Nike is also expected to get a boost from higher sales of its Jordan Retros and some newer launches as the world's No. 1 sportswear maker stays ahead of rivals through its innovative product lines. "There is an opportunity for Nike to pick more market from Adidas," said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, adding that Adidas has not had as many bestsellers as Nike.