Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City Deepens Collaboration with Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

Shriners Hospital for Children
·6 min read

Changes in Health Care Prompt Transition of Several Service Lines to Best Serve the Community

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City

Kristen L. Carroll, M.D., chief of staff and orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Hospitals for Children Salt Lake City, checks on her patient, Travis, in the Shriners Hospital clinic. Beginning this week, Shriners patients will receive surgical, inpatient and infusion therapy services at nearby Intermountain Primary Children&#x002019;s Hospital. All other services remain on-site at the Shriners Hospital including: physician clinics including multi-specialty clinics, POPS (Pediatric Orthotic and Prosthetic Services), motion analysis center, therapy services, wheelchair seating and mobility, radiology, research, community outreach and care management.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shriners Hospitals for Children® Salt Lake City is expanding its long-standing relationship with Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. Beginning this week, patients will receive surgical, inpatient and infusion therapy services at nearby Primary Children’s Hospital. The patient’s Shriners Hospital doctor will perform their surgeries at Primary Children’s Hospital. All other services will remain on-site at the Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital.

“Our international specialty health care system continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve,” said Jerry Gantt, president of Shriners Hospitals for Children. “We have provided care to children for nearly 100 years and are laying the foundation to continue our amazing care to more kids, in more places, for decades to come.”

This collaborative care model will give surgical patients ready access to pediatric specialists, laboratory services, respiratory therapists, pediatric intensive care and emergency services at Primary Children’s Hospital – and allows the Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital to expand and enhance its specialty services to better meet the needs of the community.

“Shriners Hospitals and Primary Children’s are aligned in our individual missions to serve children and their families, and we are excited to expand our longstanding relationship to benefit children throughout the Intermountain West,” said Dustin Lipson, Primary Children's Hospital Administrator. “This collaboration is consistent with our vision of creating the nation’s model health system for children. It will enhance the quality of care for which we together are nationally acclaimed. It will also help us continuously improve quality of care through technology and innovation, increase family access to services, and improve efficiency and affordability.”

This transition is a continuation of a care model that has been in place for many years for patients who receive collaborative specialized care to optimize outcomes. Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City and Primary Children’s Hospital are natural collaborators, sharing many of the same orthopedic surgeons under the University of Utah Orthopaedic Group. The organizations are jointly recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in orthopedics.

Patients will also continue to have access to financial assistance through Intermountain Healthcare and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners Hospital patients who come through the outpatient clinic at Shriners Hospital can expect the same level of financial assistance as in the past for their surgeries performed by a Shriners Hospital surgeon at Primary Children’s Hospital.

Referral and appointment processes remain unchanged. Families and physicians still call 800-314-4283 to become a patient or make an appointment. The majority of services remain on-site at the Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital, including: physician clinics including multi-specialty clinics, POPS (Pediatric Orthotic and Prosthetic Services), motion analysis center, therapy services, wheelchair seating and mobility, radiology, research, community outreach and care management.

“What has not changed, and will not change, is our commitment to patients,” said Kevin Martin, hospital administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City. “Our mission remains to provide excellent pediatric orthopedic care regardless of the family’s ability to pay.”

About Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City: Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City has been changing the lives of children since 1925. Specializing in pediatric orthopedics, services include surgery, orthotics and prosthetics, physical and occupational therapy, wheelchair and mobility devices, outpatient clinics, low-radiation imaging, a motion analysis center and fracture and sports injury care. All insurances are accepted and care is provided regardless of families' ability to pay. Learn more at ShrinersSLC.org.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children: Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system with locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Our staff is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Within these broad service lines, many types of care are provided. For example, some locations offer reconstructive plastic surgery, treatment for craniofacial abnormalities or care for sports injuries. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital: Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is a full-service children's hospital serving Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska. Primary Children’s is the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the Intermountain West, and provides care for children with the most complex injury and illness, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. The guiding philosophy at Primary Children’s is The Child First and Always®. Primary Children’s is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally-recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.

Media Contact:

Dawn Wright
Director of Marketing and Communications
Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City
801-870-0701 (mobile), dewright@shrinenet.org

Interviews available for download:

B-roll available for download:

https://shriners.vids.io/videos/119dd9b7181fe3c898/pch_shriners_broll-mov

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39494052-0860-4e55-9824-cc1aaf19cab1


