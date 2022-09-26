U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market to record USD 3673.25 Mn growth -- Driven by an increase in demand for sleeve labels

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shrink sleeve and stretch labels market size is expected to grow by USD 3673.25 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, vendor landscape, YOY growth rates, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, market behavior across regions, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in the demand for sleeve labels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in the prices of raw materials might hamper the market growth.

The report identifies Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Taurus Packaging, The Dow Chemical Co., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and WestRock Co. as market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the need for effective branding to help customers choose the right product.

  • Material

The market will observe maximum growth in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by properties of PVC sleeve labels such as sustainability and cost-effectiveness which makes them ideal for use in various end-user applications.

  • Geography

39% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Changes in lifestyle and demographics, especially among the middle-class population are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increase in the demand for packaged personal care products is fostering the growth of the shrink and stretch sleeve labels market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market report covers the following areas:

Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market vendors

Related Reports:

Shrink Sleeve And Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3673.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Taurus Packaging, The Dow Chemical Co., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Beauty and personnel care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 Stretch sleeves label - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Shrink sleeves label - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Material

  • 7.3 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Polyethylene (PE) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Al Ghurair First LLC

  • 12.4 Amcor Plc

  • 12.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 12.6 CCL Industries Inc.

  • 12.7 Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

  • 12.8 Fuji Seal International Inc.

  • 12.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

  • 12.10 KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.11 Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

  • 12.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shrink-sleeve-and-stretch-sleeve-labels-market-to-record-usd-3673-25-mn-growth--driven-by-an-increase-in-demand-for-sleeve-labels-301631886.html

SOURCE Technavio

