Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market to record USD 3673.25 Mn growth -- Driven by an increase in demand for sleeve labels
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shrink sleeve and stretch labels market size is expected to grow by USD 3673.25 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, vendor landscape, YOY growth rates, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, market behavior across regions, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report
The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in the demand for sleeve labels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in the prices of raw materials might hamper the market growth.
The report identifies Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Taurus Packaging, The Dow Chemical Co., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and WestRock Co. as market participants. Request Sample Report Here
The global shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market is segmented as below:
Application
The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the need for effective branding to help customers choose the right product.
Material
The market will observe maximum growth in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by properties of PVC sleeve labels such as sustainability and cost-effectiveness which makes them ideal for use in various end-user applications.
Geography
39% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Changes in lifestyle and demographics, especially among the middle-class population are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increase in the demand for packaged personal care products is fostering the growth of the shrink and stretch sleeve labels market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market report covers the following areas:
Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Industry Analysis
Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market vendors
Shrink Sleeve And Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3673.25 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Taurus Packaging, The Dow Chemical Co., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Beauty and personnel care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product Type
6.3 Stretch sleeves label - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Shrink sleeves label - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
7 Market Segmentation by Material
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Material
7.3 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Oriented polystyrene (OPS) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Polyethylene (PE) sleeve labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Market opportunity by Material
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Al Ghurair First LLC
12.4 Amcor Plc
12.5 Berry Global Group Inc.
12.6 CCL Industries Inc.
12.7 Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
12.8 Fuji Seal International Inc.
12.9 Huhtamaki Oyj
12.10 KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG
12.11 Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
12.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
