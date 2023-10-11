Is Shriro Holdings Limited's (ASX:SHM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Shriro Holdings' (ASX:SHM) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Shriro Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shriro Holdings is:

14% = AU$9.8m ÷ AU$68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Shriro Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Shriro Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Shriro Holdings' moderate 9.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 4.6% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Shriro Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Shriro Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Shriro Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 67% (which means it retains 33% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Shriro Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Shriro Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Shriro Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

