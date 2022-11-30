U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

Shryne Group Names Gregory Fink as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Fink has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Shryne Group, Inc. As CFO, Fink is responsible for streamlining operations to maximize profitability as Shryne Group continues to build one of America's leading cannabis companies.

Courtesy of Shryne Group Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Shryne Group Inc.)

Fink joins Shryne Group after more than 30 years in finance across various industries. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) of comScore, Inc. At comScore, he provided the executive leadership team and board of directors with key financial strategy, improvements in profitability, and building business partnerships with leading global banks. Additionally, he helped lead the reestablishment of SEC compliance and relisting with the Nasdaq stock exchange.

"Shryne Group is one of the most exciting companies in the fast-maturing cannabis industry," said Fink. "Providing a strategic view as well as financial and operational discipline to the organization will allow the company to accelerate its growth further while maintaining financial stability, governance and compliance."

Prior to comScore, Inc., Fink served as the SVP - Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Fannie Mae, where he was responsible for the majority of the corporate finance and accounting operations, overseeing more than 600 individuals. Before Fannie Mae, he revamped MCI Communication's financial reporting and technical accounting department leading up to its acquisition by Verizon. Fink was also previously at Deloitte and is a CPA.

About Shryne Group Inc.

Shryne Group was founded in 2017 by seasoned cannabis industry experts from California, the epicenter of cannabis. Our founders are rooted in the California cannabis culture and have grown STIIIZY into the leading cannabis brand in the United States. The STIIIZY lifestyle brand wasn't created overnight. STIIIZY is a culmination of the perseverance, innovation, and vision of our founders. With industry-leading experts from every vertical of the cannabis business, we are on a mission to become the number one cannabis company in the world.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shryne-group-names-gregory-fink-as-chief-financial-officer-301690533.html

SOURCE Shryne Group Inc.

