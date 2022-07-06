U.S. markets closed

Shryne Group Opens 22nd Retail Location With STIIIZY Western in LA's K-Town

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY has opened its latest retail store, based in Koreatown, Los Angeles. Located near Mid City and Jefferson Park the shop is dubbed STIIIZY Western and located at 1570 Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006; conveniently located in a busy retail and restaurants district with ample parking.

Courtesy of Shryne Group Inc.
Courtesy of Shryne Group Inc.

A brand born and bred in Los Angeles, STIIIZY's new immersive retail location has already brought 30+ jobs to the area, expanding their hometown retail footprint and emphasizing its commitment to improving the communities where they operate and beyond.

STIIIZY Western is located in and among communities that are already loyal to the brand, bringing them safe access and competitive prices. The 2,081 square feet store features STIIIZY's signature layout, which allows customers to shop at their own pace while managing crowd flow. This location delivers on customer demand for exclusive STIIIZY cannabis product in addition to 55+ California-based cannabis brands as well as STIIIZY brand merchandise, including apparel and smoking accessories.

"Everything about STIIIZY is inspired by SoCal culture and growing up in LA, and it means a lot to me personally and us as a company to bring this new store to the city and the people that shaped us," said Shryne Group President Tak Sato. "We believe we have a responsibility to improve every community we serve, and that's especially true for our hometown. This new location will make high quality and affordable cannabis more accessible while growing into an ongoing resource for the community."

For Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY, STIIIZY Western represents its 22nd retail operation in California, the biggest cannabis market in the world, along with a presence in Washington, Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. Market research firm BDSA crowned STIIIZY as the #1 brand in California and the #1 selling US brand overall in Q1 of this year based on the number of products we sold nationally.

STIIIZY Western (state license number: C10-0001015-LIC) is located at 1570 Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 9AM to 10PM.

Customers can order from the store online at weedmaps.com, visit STIIIZY for the latest on brand and retail news.

About Shryne Group

Shryne Group Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with the most successful retail stores in California and the most popular cannabis products nationally. The company has 22 open retail locations across California with plans for over 35 locations open by the end of 2022. Shryne has cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Humboldt County, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Lompoc and is composed of 2,500 employees across business lines. While rooted in California, the company also sells its products in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

Shryne's flagship brand STIIIZY has a passionate following and is inspired by authentic cannabis culture, with the goal of providing high quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The STIIIZY product line is the #1 selling cannabis brand overall nationally.

CONTACT:
Christian Averill
christian@qualityproduceusa.com

STIIIZY Western interior. (Courtesy of Shryne Group Inc.)
STIIIZY Western interior. (Courtesy of Shryne Group Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shryne-group-opens-22nd-retail-location-with-stiiizy-western-in-las-k-town-301580985.html

SOURCE Shryne Group Inc.

