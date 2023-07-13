With SHS Holdings Ltd. (SGX:566) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

SHS Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:566) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Construction industry in Singapore have P/S ratios below 0.4x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How SHS Holdings Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, SHS Holdings has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to outperform the wider market, which has seemingly got people interested in the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for SHS Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as SHS Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 58%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 231% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, it's not hard to understand why SHS Holdings' P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

It's no surprise that SHS Holdings can support its high P/S given the strong revenue growth its experienced over the last three-year is superior to the current industry outlook. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SHS Holdings that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

