U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.16
    -37.33 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,556.60
    -238.06 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.14
    -186.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.10
    -28.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.89
    +5.22 (+4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    +29.10 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    +0.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    -0.0139 (-1.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0910 (-4.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3241
    -0.0105 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7580
    -0.7030 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,806.04
    -1,621.05 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.29
    -13.40 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "SHUAU" on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "SHUA" and "SHUAW," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to search for a target within the technology or tech-enabled financial services ("fintech") sectors, across the high growth markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region (collectively, "MENAT"). The search for a target will be tech-focused and sector-agnostic, allowing the Company to fundamentally leverage new and growing trends within the tech sector and access potential targets that are targeting key areas for change within traditional business sectors in the MENAT region.

BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website,www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shuaa-partners-acquisition-corp-i-announces-closing-of-100-million-initial-public-offering-301496030.html

SOURCE SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Can't Stop Dropping This Week

    This week has not been a fun week to own stock in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). For four straight days, shares of the electric truck company have plummeted as investors reacted to Rivian's ill-fated move to retroactively raise prices on pre-ordered trucks, followed by the company reversing that decision -- and now, Wall Street's verdict on the fiasco. Investment banker R.W. Baird has a role in this latest hit to Rivian's stock price.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    Safe stocks are in demand thanks to global instability and the likelihood of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nobody knows yet if a market crash is around the corner, but it makes sense to look ahead and find stocks that not only can survive the next crash but thrive despite it. The Maryland-based company sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other food products and is known for familiar brands such as Frank's Red Hot, French's, Old Bay, Lawry's, Zatarain's, and of course, McCormick's spices.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Was Plunging This Week

    While there were some solid numbers in the company's latest earnings report, its guidance worried investors.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Fell 13.3% in February

    There appear to be two major factors influencing the market's treatment of this 14-year-old mREIT: rising interest rates and the company's declining estimated tangible net book value. AGNC announced on Feb. 10 that its estimated tangible net book value had dropped to $14.91 per share. At the same time, it said that "consistent with industry practice," it would no longer be providing monthly announcements of estimated tangle net book value, although its dividends would still be paid monthly.

  • C3.ai Shares Tumble as Deutsche Bank Tells Investors to Sell the Stock

    C3.ai shares are taking a beating Friday, pressured by a negative research note from Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville, who cut his rating on the stock to Sell from Hold, with a new price target of $18, down from $36. A provider of artificial intelligence software applications for enterprise customers, C3.ai (ticker: AI) posted financial results earlier this week that were generally well received. For the January quarter, the company posted revenue of $69.8 million, up 42% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s outlook range of $66 million to $68 million, and the Street consensus projection for $66.8 million.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?

  • U.S. Steel Is Trying to Remake Itself, but There's More Work to Be Done

    Iconic steelmaker United States Steel had a great year in 2021, but it hasn't changed enough for investors to count on steady performance.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform provider, were tumbling Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned about high inflation, upcoming interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the conflict in Europe. While there wasn't any company-specific news about Twilio, the tech stock still closed the session down by 5.5%. For the past six months, stocks in the technology sector have been reeling as investors have grown increasingly concerned about inflation, which has reached levels not seen in four decades.