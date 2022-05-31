U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,160.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,715.00
    +37.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.23
    +4.16 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2608
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7910
    +0.1710 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,545.31
    +857.89 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.01
    +61.51 (+9.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Shufersal reports today on the financial results of the first quarter of year 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHUFF

Operating profit for the quarter amounted to NIS 102 million, which constitute approximately 2.9% of the Group's revenues, and net profit amounted to approximately NIS 27 million, which constitute approximately 0.8% of total revenues

The Be network's revenues grew by approximately 25% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. They amounted to approximately NIS 269 million in the first quarter as compared to approximately NIS 216 million in the corresponding quarter last year

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shufersal (TASE: SAE), Israel's leading retailer, announced today financial results for the first quarter of year 2022.

Shufersal_Logo
Shufersal_Logo

The Group's revenues in the first quarter amounted to approximately NIS 3.4 billion as compared to NIS 3.8 billion last year.

The Group's revenues in the first quarter amounted to NIS 3.5 billion as compared to NIS 3.8 billion last year. The decrease of about 7% is mainly due to the fact that the first quarter of last year was characterized by a closure that significantly affected the Group's revenues, and also due to the timing of the late Passover this year and the days of preparation for it, which were mainly concentrated during the second quarter.

Gross profit in the first quarter amounted to NIS 925 million, which constitute approximately 26.4% of revenues as compared to approximately NIS 1 billion in the corresponding quarter last year, which constituted approximately 27.0% of revenues. The decrease in total gross profit was mainly due to a decrease in the Group's revenues. The rate of gross profit from total revenues is approximately 26.4% as compared to approximately 27.0% in the corresponding quarter last year, which is due to an increase in the rate of operating expenses.

Operating profit in the first quarter amounted to approximately NIS 102 million which constitute approximately 2.9% of the Group's revenues as compared to approximately NIS 198 million, which constituted approximately 5.3% of the Group's revenues in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net income in the first quarter amounted to approximately NIS 27 million, which constitute approximately 0.8% of revenues as compared to approximately NIS 114 million, which constituted approximately 3.0% of revenues in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to approximately NIS 316 million, as compared to approximately NIS 397 million in the corresponding period last year, and constitutes approximately 9.0% of the Group's total revenues as compared to approximately 10.5% in the corresponding quarter last year. The decrease is mainly due to a decrease in operating profit.

Sales in the same branches in the Group decreased by approximately 8.4% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year mainly due to the weakening of the influence of coronavirus and the effect of the closure in the first quarter last year as well as the timing of Passover.

The Be network continues to improve its results in accordance with the company's work plans. The Be network revenues in the first quarter amounted to NIS 269 million as compared to NIS 216 million in the corresponding quarter last year, which constitutes an increase of 25%.

The operating profit of the Be network in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to approximately NIS 1 million, similar to the corresponding quarter last year.

Shufersal Online's sales in the first quarter amounted to approximately 21.8% of total retail sales as compared to approximately 22.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. The decrease in the online sales share of the company's total sales is mainly due to the fact that online sales in the first quarter of last year were particularly substantial in light of peak demand resulting from the closure.

Private Label sales share in the first quarter was approximately 27.6% of total food retail sales as compared to approximately 27.4% in the corresponding quarter last year, constituting an increase of about 0.2% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Ran Gottfried, Chairman of the Board of Shufersal and Ofer Bloch, CEO of the Shufersal Group, said today: "The first quarter continued the trend of exiting the coronavirus closure period that characterized the previous year. The company's sales that fell in the quarter as well as the timing of Passover are a direct result of a return to routine in Israel and around the world. In particular, there is a return to routine among the general Israeli public who have resumed flying abroad, which significantly affects the comparison between the quarters.

The company continues to strengthen its core business in the chain's branches and promote its growth strategy, including online operations, the Be network, Shufersal Business activities, Shufersal Finance, the Customer Club, the Private Label and more. Through them the company is improving its value propositions to the Israeli consumer while promoting innovation and differentiation in the market in which it operates.

The company is getting ready as part of a return to routine, while carrying out operational preparations and streamlining processes that will allow it to return to the profitability rates which characterized the previous quarters".

For further information, please contact:
ir@shufersal.co.il

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shufersal-reports-today-on-the-financial-results-of-the-first-quarter-of-year-2022-301557577.html

SOURCE Shufersal

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated and Treasuries sold off across the curve as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russi

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rallying After China Moves to Ease Lockdown Measures

    Shares in Alibaba JD.com NIO and other Chinese companies surged on Monday following news that Covid-19 lockdown measures that have spurred a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would be eased. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but Alibaba (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong-listed stock surged 4.3%. “The devil is in the detail of course,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda.

  • Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

    Stocks wobbled and bonds fell in Asia, while the dollar rose on Tuesday after a hot inflation reading in Germany heightened nerves about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes. Brent crude futures touched a two-month top of $122.43 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. German bund yields rose 8.1 bps overnight after German consumer prices increased at their fastest pace in half a century, strengthening the case for an outsized European Central Bank interest rate hike in July.