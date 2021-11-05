U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Shure launches its first hook-free wireless earbuds

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

At least year's CES, Shure presented its first true wireless earbuds called Aonic 215 — it even released the model's second-gen version this September. Both pairs, however, comes with earhooks. Now, the company has launched a new true wireless earbud model with a more "traditional" design you'd now associate with the product category. It's called the Aionic Free, and while it may be larger than its rivals on the market, it is indeed hook-free. 

The Aionic Free blocks noise from entering your ears with its foam buds and its angled design. It can last for up to seven hours of listening, while its carrying case can provide up to two full charges for a total of 21 hours of battery life. The earbuds also have a fast charge feature that enables an hour of playback within 15 minutes in the case.

You can control volume and playback, as well as take calls with a single press on either earbud. If you want to customize button functions, you can do so using the company's app. The app will also let you personalize how much noise you want to let in when Environment Mode is switched on, customize notifications and let you play standard and hires music files. Shure's Aionic Free is now available from retailers and the company's website for $199.

