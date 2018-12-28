Trump Renews Border-Closing Threat as Shutdown Standoff Hardens

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday as a week-long partial government shutdown appeared likely to stretch into 2019 because of an impasse over funding for the president’s proposed border wall.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump’s latest ultimatum comes a day after House Republicans said they didn’t plan any votes this week and as the president sought to shift blame to Democrats for a stalemate over funding for a wall that a majority of Americans don’t support, according to polls. It echoed a threat he made in November, when he said he’d close the border “for a long time” if Mexican authorities couldn’t quell attempts by large groups of migrants to cross into the U.S.

There was no sign of any progress toward a plan to fund nine government departments that closed after funding ran out Dec. 21. The Senate and House held brief sessions Thursday afternoon, and neither chamber took any votes.

Details of any potential closing of the 1,954-mile (3,145 kilometer) border with Mexico aren’t yet clear. Mexico is America’s third-largest trading partner in goods with $557.6 billion in two-way trade during 2017, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Trade in services accounted for another $58 billion.

Trump said in another tweet that the U.S. “looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a ‘profit making operation.”’

The U.S. data report a $17.1 billion goods deficit with Canada in 2017, and a $71 billion goods deficit with Mexico. Both countries, however, reported substantially larger U.S. goods surpluses in the same relationship. In 2017, Canada reported a $97.7 billion surplus, and Mexico a $132.4 billion surplus.

Senators have been told they’ll vote only once there’s a deal backed by Democrats and by Trump, who is demanding $5 billion for a wall at the southern border, his central campaign promise. Democrats call such spending wasteful and ineffective. The standoff produced a fresh round of finger-pointing late on Thursday afternoon.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement outlining Trump’s demands that didn’t include the word “wall.” She said later there was no significance to that omission.

“The president has made clear that any bill to fund the government must adequately fund border security to stop the flow of illegal drugs, criminals, MS-13 gang members, child smugglers and human traffickers into our communities –- and protect the American people,” she said. “The president does not want the government to remain shut down, but he will not sign a proposal that does not first prioritize our county’s safety and security.”

The White House is flexible on the composition of the border wall Trump has demanded, one official said, noting that the president has used a variety of terms to describe it in recent days including slats, fence and barrier.

Sanders complained that Democrats haven’t responded to a compromise offer conveyed by Vice President Mike Pence late last week, and that the opposition party “decided to go home” while Trump stayed in Washington over Christmas to negotiate.

Underscoring the pressure Trump is facing from some in his own party, Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas said Friday on Fox News that the shutdown should continue “until Hell freezes over” if needed to secure funding for the barrier.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the offer from Pence, said his spokesman, Justin Goodman. The New York Democrat told Pence that Democrats won’t consider any offer without a public endorsement by Trump because the president has changed his position so often, said Goodman, who added the two sides remain far apart.

Three Options

House Democrats answered in kind.

“Democrats have offered Republicans three options to reopen government that all include funding for strong, sensible, and effective border security – but not the president’s immoral, ineffective and expensive wall,” said Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, who’s expected to become speaker of the House when Democrats take control of the chamber next week.

