SHUTTERSTOCK APPOINTS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF BRAND MARKETING

·4 min read

The Company names Jason McClelland as the new Chief Marketing Officer, and Christopher 'Skip' Wilson as the new Vice President, Brand Marketing

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced Jason McClelland is joining the Company's leadership team and Executive Committee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Christopher 'Skip' Wilson is joining as the Company's Vice President of Brand Marketing.

As CMO, Jason brings over two decades of experience, including leadership roles at SaaS leaders Adobe and Salesforce, as well as serving as Chief Marketing Officer at hyper-growth startups Algolia, Domino Data Lab, and Heroku. At Adobe, Jason held leadership roles that helped Adobe's transformations: first with building their Marketing Cloud business, the industry's first end to end marketing platform for CMOs; and then second with building Adobe's Creative Cloud SaaS transformation.

Skip comes to Shutterstock from Peloton, where Skip led Peloton's Global Brand and Communications for their Commercial business.

Bringing on Jason and Skip continues Shutterstock's investment into broadening its software, content, and custom creative capabilities that uniquely position Shutterstock in the industry to own the end to end creative flow for companies.

Jason McClelland, Chief Marketing Officer at Shutterstock commented, "I'm thrilled to be joining Shutterstock at this juncture. The company has made significant investments over the last year in both people and acquisitions to enable Shutterstock to uniquely own the end to end creative and brand processes for companies. We're already winning multi-million dollar deals and becoming the agency of record for many of the world's most transformative brands. My job is to help tell that story so more people know about it."

As Vice President of Brand Marketing, Skip Wilson will be responsible for Shutterstock's global brand strategy by overseeing the strategic positioning and growth of the Shutterstock brand. He will lead the communication of the Company's unique value proposition through powerful go-to-market campaigns, and thought leadership to drive revenue growth and attract top-tier talent to Shutterstock.

"At its core, brand building is about connection and understanding. These are two traits that all successful brand teams internalize. The opportunity to create a strong brand that drives a deeper connection to the Shutterstock audience is what excites me," comments Skip Wilson, VP of Brand Marketing at Shutterstock. "I view brand development as a team sport – one that requires guts, sound strategy, top talent, and an openness towards doing things differently to reach new audiences. I am looking forward to showing the world's creatives what we're made of."

"With these two appointments, Shutterstock is revolutionizing our marketing efforts. Throughout their careers, Jason and Skip have demonstrated the ability to lead and scale global business expansion, develop and implement growth strategies and drive the execution needed for hyperscale," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "They are passionate about building strong, high-performing teams, setting impactful strategies, and implementing a success-driven direction for the long-term, while exceeding short-term results. We are thrilled to have them join the Shutterstock family, and we look forward to their contributions as we take Shutterstock into the next era."

About Shutterstock, Inc.
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 400 million images and more than 24 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

