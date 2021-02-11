U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.25
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,409.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,704.50
    +61.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.20
    +7.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -0.36 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.19
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.84
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7240
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,457.79
    -0.35 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.53
    +33.99 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,529.40
    +5.04 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Shutterstock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·23 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

Commenting on the Company's performance, Stan Pavlovsky, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Shutterstock had an exceptionally strong finish to 2020, with revenue growth acceleration across all geographies and channels, including a return to growth in our Enterprise channel. The momentum we have exhibited in evolving our business towards a subscription model is encouraging and I believe we are well positioned heading into 2021.

"I am also excited to welcome the TurboSquid family to our organization. With their blue-chip customer base, extensive network of 3D contributors and the expanding use cases for 3D, AR and VR, I believe this acquisition will generate valuable synergies and additional growth opportunities for our business."

Fourth Quarter 2020 highlights as compared to Fourth Quarter 2019:

Key Operating Metrics

  • Subscribers increased 45%, to 281,000.

  • Subscriber revenue increased 18% to $71.1 million.

  • Average revenue per customer, increased 0.9% to $333.

  • Paid downloads decreased 4% to 45.8 million.

  • Revenue per download increased by $0.47 to $3.91.

  • Image collection expanded 15% to over 360 million images.

  • Footage collection expanded 24% to over 21 million clips.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 9% to $180.9 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 7%.

  • Income from operations increased by $21.8 million to $27.6 million.

  • Net income increased 495% to $25.9 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 101% to $48.5 million.

  • Net income per diluted share increased by $0.58 to $0.70.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased by $0.67 to $0.93.

  • Operating cash flows increased by 153% to $64.8 million.

  • Free cash flow increased by 232% to $58.6 million.

Full Year 2020 highlights as compared to Full Year 2019:

Key Operating Metrics

  • Subscriber revenue increased 12% to $265.3 million.

  • Paid downloads decreased 4% to 180.0 million.

  • Revenue per download increased 7% to $3.68.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 2% to $666.7 million.

  • Income from operations increased by $65.1 million to $85.3 million.

  • Net income increased 257% to $71.8 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 61% to $154.9 million.

  • Net income per diluted share increased by $1.40 to $1.97.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased by $1.39 to $2.62.

  • Operating cash flows increased by 61% to $165.1 million.

  • Free cash flow increased by 97% to $144.2 million.

Shutterstock Acquires TurboSquid

On February 1, 2021, Shutterstock completed the acquisition of TurboSquid, Inc. ("TurboSquid"), for a purchase price of approximately $75 million, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, paid from existing cash on hand.

SHUTTERSTOCK INVESTOR RELATIONS MICRO SITE

Accessible at content.shutterstock.com/investor-report/index.html

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Fourth quarter revenue of $180.9 million increased $14.6 million or 9% as compared to 2019. Revenue generated through our E-commerce sales channel increased 11% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, to $111.8 million, and represented 62% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue from our Enterprise sales channel increased 6% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, to $69.1 million, and represented 38% of fourth quarter revenue in 2020.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On a constant currency basis, E-commerce revenue increased by 9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On a constant currency basis, Enterprise revenue increased by 4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income and Income per diluted share

Net income of $25.9 million, increased $21.5 million as compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter in 2019. Net income per diluted share was $0.70, as compared to $0.12 for the same period in 2019. This increase is due primarily to our margin expansion initiatives, which have resulted in lower operating expenses, and, in part, to our increased revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.93 as compared to $0.26 for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.67 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $24.4 million, or 101%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, due primarily to our margin expansion initiatives, and, in part, to our increased revenue. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 26.8% from 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Revenue

Full year revenue of $666.7 million increased $16.2 million or 2% as compared to 2019. Revenue generated through our E-commerce sales channel increased 5% as compared to the full year 2019, to $412.5 million and represented 62% of total revenue in 2020. Revenue from our Enterprise sales channel decreased 2% as compared to 2019, to $254.2 million and represented 38% of total revenue in 2020.

Foreign currency fluctuations did not have a significant impact on full year 2020 revenues.

Net income and Income per diluted share

Net income of $71.8 million increased $51.7 million as compared to $20.1 million for the full year 2019. Net income per diluted share was $1.97 as compared to $0.57 for the full year 2019. This increase is primarily due our margin expansion initiatives, which have resulted in lower operating expenses, and, in part, to our increased revenue in 2020, as compared to 2019.

Adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.62 increased by $1.39, as compared to $1.23 for the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $154.9 million for 2020 increased $58.6 million or 61% as compared to the full year 2019, due primarily to our margin expansion initiatives, which have resulted in lower operating expenses, and, in part, to our increased revenue in 2020, as compared to 2019.

LIQUIDITY

For the full year 2020, our cash and cash equivalents increased by $125.3 million to $428.6 million at December 31, 2020, as compared with $303.3 million as of December 31, 2019. This increase was driven by $165.1 million of net cash provided by our operating activities partially offset by $35.3 million used in investing activities and $4.6 million used in financing activities. Net cash provided by our operating activities was favorably affected by our increased operating income, in addition to changes in the timing of payments pertaining to operating expenses.

Cash used in investing activities primarily consists of $25.6 million related to capital expenditures, an investment of $5.0 million in a creative production and analytics platform, $3.0 million paid to acquire the rights to distribute certain digital content and $1.9 million associated with the acquisition of artificial intelligence driven music technology. Cash used in financing activities consists primarily of $24.4 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividends and $4.5 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards, partially offset by $23.2 million of net proceeds from our Stock Offering, discussed below.

Free cash flow was $144.2 million for the full year 2020, an increase of $71.0 million from the full year 2019. This change was primarily driven by higher cash flows from operating activities.

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

In December of 2020, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share or $6.2 million and during the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.68 per common share, or $24.4 million.

On January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.21 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021.

STOCK OFFERING

On August 14, 2020, the Company completed an offering (the "Stock Offering"), whereby 2,580,000 shares of our common stock were sold to the public at a price to the public of $48.50 per share. The Company sold 516,000 shares of common stock in the Stock Offering and its Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board sold 2,064,000 shares of common stock in the Stock Offering. The Company received net proceeds from the shares sold, of approximately $23.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the shares sold by the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board.

KEY OPERATING METRICS


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019



Subscribers (end of period)(1)

281,000



194,000



281,000



194,000


Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$

71.1



$

60.5



265.3



236.5










Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$

333



$

330



$

333



$

330


Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

45.8



47.7



180.0



187.8


Revenue per download (5)

$3.91



$3.44



$3.68



$3.43


Content in our collection (end of period, in millions)(6):








Images

360



314



360



314


Footage clips

21



17



21



17


___________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.


(2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.


(3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the trailing twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the trailing twelve-month period.


(4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our photographs, vectors, illustrations, footage or music tracks. Paid downloads exclude custom content and downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week.


(5) Revenue per download is the amount of content-related revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses.


(6) Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2021, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $708 million to $722 million, representing growth of 6% to 8%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of between $165 million to $171 million.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share of between $2.75 to $2.90.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, interest income and expense and income taxes; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted common share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue during the period; and free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, content acquisition, and, with respect to the year ended December 31, 2020, a payment associated with long-term incentives related to our 2017 acquisition of Flashstock. These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment to support the Company's ongoing business operations and after excluding the impact of nonrecurring payments associated with long-term incentives related to our 2017 acquisition of Flashstock, and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation and bonuses; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, billings, free cash flow, and the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets. We do not provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share guidance to net income per diluted share guidance, because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the impact of potential future transactions, including, but not limited to, capital structure transactions, restructuring, acquisitions, divestitures or other events and asset impairments, without unreasonable effort. These amounts depend on various factors and could have a material impact on net income and net income per diluted share, but may be excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results during a teleconference today, February 11, 2021, at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. at (844) 634-1442 or outside the U.S. at (615) 247-0239 with the conference ID# 4294996. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available simultaneously at http://investor.shutterstock.com.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Shutterstock's website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available until February 18, 2021 in the U.S. at (855) 859-2056 or outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406 with the conference ID# 4294996.

Additional investor information can be accessed at http://investor.shutterstock.com.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million footage clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's future business, future results of operations or financial condition, including full year 2021 guidance, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, Shutterstock's expectations regarding financial outlook and future growth and profitability, statements regarding anticipated effects of the Company's acquisition of TurboSquid and statements regarding anticipated improvements in operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks related to any changes to or the effects on liabilities, financial condition, future capital expenditures, revenue, expenses, net income or loss, synergies and future prospects; our inability to continue to attract and retain customers and contributors to our online marketplace for creative content; competitive factors; our inability to innovate technologically or develop, market and offer new products and services; costs related to litigation or infringement claims, indemnification claims and the inability to prevent misuse of our content; our inability to increase market awareness of Shutterstock and our products and services; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to grow at historic growth rates or at all; technological interruptions that impair access to our websites; assertions by third parties of infringement of intellectual property rights by Shutterstock, our inability to effectively manage risks associated with operating internationally; our exposure to foreign exchange rate risk; our inability to address risks associated with sales to large corporate customers; government regulation of the internet; increasing regulation related to the handling of personal data; actions by governments to restrict access to our products and services; our inability to effectively expand our operations into new products, services and technologies; our inability to protect the confidential information of customers; increased tax liabilities associated with our worldwide operations, including our exposure to withholding, sales and transaction tax liabilities; the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; public health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic and political conditions worldwide, including disruption and volatility caused by COVID-19 and any resulting economic recession; our inability to successfully integrate acquisitions and the associated technology and achieve operational efficiencies; and other factors and risks discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other documents that the Company may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Shutterstock's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of this date and Shutterstock assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Shutterstock, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019









Revenue

$

180,944



$

166,371



$

666,686



$

650,523










Operating expenses:








Cost of revenue

66,308



71,797



259,573



278,176


Sales and marketing

44,369



47,182



159,241



181,730


Product development

9,867



15,103



46,038



57,216


General and administrative

32,807



26,486



116,568



113,246


Total operating expenses

153,351



160,568



581,420



630,368


Income from operations

27,593



5,803



85,266



20,155


Other income, net

4,763



2,816



4,257



4,761


Income before income taxes

32,356



8,619



89,523



24,916


Provision for income taxes

6,477



4,266



17,757



4,808


Net income

$

25,879



$

4,353



$

71,766



$

20,108










Earnings per share








Basic

$

0.71



$

0.12



$

2.00



$

0.57


Diluted

$

0.70



$

0.12



$

1.97



$

0.57










Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

36,234



35,478



35,844



35,285


Diluted

37,183



35,786



36,369



35,581


Shutterstock, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value amount)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019





ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

428,574



$

303,261


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,942 and $3,579

43,846



47,016


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,650



26,703


Total current assets

489,070



376,980


Property and equipment, net

50,906



58,834


Right-of-use assets

39,552



45,453


Intangibles assets, net

25,765



26,669


Goodwill

89,413



88,974


Deferred tax assets, net

13,566



14,387


Other assets

21,372



19,215


Total assets

$

729,644



$

630,512






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

2,442



$

6,104


Accrued expenses

67,909



53,864


Contributor royalties payable

26,336



25,193


Deferred revenue

149,843



141,922


Other liabilities

10,399



18,811


Total current liabilities

256,929



245,894


Lease liabilities

41,620



47,313


Other non-current liabilities

9,170



9,160


Total liabilities

307,719



302,367


Commitment and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 38,803 and 38,055 shares issued and 36,245 and 35,497 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

389



381


Treasury stock, at cost; 2,558 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(100,027)



(100,027)


Additional paid-in capital

360,939



312,824


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,681)



(6,220)


Retained earnings

168,305



121,187


Total stockholders' equity

421,925



328,145


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

729,644



$

630,512


Shutterstock, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, except par value amount)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income

$

25,879



$

4,353



$

71,766



$

20,108


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

10,239



12,604



41,359



49,915


Deferred taxes

1,225



(545)



1,019



(2,025)


Non-cash equity-based compensation

10,628



4,931



28,309



22,815


Bad debt expense

994



570



2,580



84


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

3,648



(571)



513



(6,169)


Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

2,591



4,901



9,775



4,246


Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

3,290



(4,924)



8,587



8,360


Long-term incentives related to acquisitions





(7,759)




Contributor royalties payable

1,258



(180)



1,075



2,168


Deferred revenue

5,095



4,487



7,848



3,144


Net cash provided by operating activities

$

64,847



$

25,626



$

165,072



$

102,646










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Capital expenditures

(5,353)



(6,534)



(25,630)



(26,081)


Business and asset acquisitions

(1,850)





(1,850)




Proceeds from sale of Webdam, net







2,500


Long term investments

(5,000)





(5,000)




Acquisition of content

(863)



(1,448)



(2,970)



(3,344)


Security deposit (payment) / release

(156)



(309)



140



(309)


Net cash used in investing activities

$

(13,222)



$

(8,291)



$

(35,310)



$

(27,234)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Net proceeds from issuance of common stock





23,153




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

542



769



1,171



5,365


Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to RSU vesting

(649)



(690)



(4,510)



(7,061)


Payment of cash dividend

(6,154)





(24,401)




Net cash used in financing activities

$

(6,261)



$

79



$

(4,587)



$

(1,696)










Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

83



451



(2,475)



(1,307)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

45,447



17,865



122,700



72,409










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

383,127



288,009



...305,874



233,465


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

428,574



$

305,874



$

428,574



$

305,874










Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:








Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,984



$

415



$

8,751



$

1,902


Shutterstock, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
(In thousands, except per share information)
(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis, billings and free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net income

$

25,879



$

4,353



$

71,766



$

20,108


Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:








Depreciation and amortization

10,239



12,604



41,359



49,915


Non-cash equity-based compensation

10,628



4,931



28,309



22,815


Other adjustments, net (1)

(4,763)



(2,054)



(4,257)



(1,332)


Provision for income taxes

6,477



4,266



17,757



4,808


Adjusted EBITDA

$

48,460



$

24,100



$

154,934



$

96,314


Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.8

%


14.5

%


23.2

%


14.8

%

___________________________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Other adjustments, net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses, expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to acquisitions, and interest income and expense.




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net income

$

25,879



$

4,353



$

71,766



$

20,108


Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:








Non-cash equity-based compensation

10,628



4,931



28,309



22,815


Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (2)

(2,498)



(1,159)



(6,653)



(5,363)


Acquisition-related amortization expense

648



704



2,261



4,691


Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (2)

(152)



(165)



(531)



(1,034)


Acquisition-related long-term incentives and contingent consideration (3)



762





3,430


Tax effect of acquisition-related long-term incentives and contingent consideration (2)



(202)





(910)


Adjusted net income

$

34,505



$

9,224



$

95,152



$

43,737










Net income per diluted share

$

0.70



$

0.12



$

1.97



$

0.57


Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.93



$

0.26



$

2.62



$

1.23


Weighted average diluted shares

37,183



35,786



36,369



35,581


___________________________________________________________________________________________

(2)

Tax effect reflects the estimated impact of the adjustment on the provision for income taxes.

(3)

Represents expenses related to long-term incentives and contingent consideration related to our 2017 acquisition of Flashstock.




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Total Revenues

$

180,944



$

166,371



$

666,686



$

650,523










Revenue growth

9

%


3

%


2

%


4

%

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

7

%


3

%


2

%


6

%









E-commerce revenues

$

111,805



$

100,902



$

412,521



$

392,241


Revenue growth: E-commerce

11

%


6

%


5

%


7

%

Revenue growth: E-commerce on a constant currency basis

9

%


6

%


5

%


9

%









Enterprise revenues

$

69,139



$

65,469



$

254,165



$

258,282


Revenue growth: Enterprise

6

%


(2)

%


(2)

%


1

%

Revenue growth: Enterprise on a constant currency basis

4

%


%


(2)

%


3

%




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

64,847



$

25,626



$

165,072



$

102,646


Capital expenditures

(5,353)



(6,534)



(25,630)



(26,081)


Content acquisition

(863)



(1,448)



(2,970)



(3,344)


Payments associated with long-term incentives related to acquisitions





7,759




Free cash flow

$

58,631



$

17,644



$

144,231



$

73,221


Shutterstock, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data

(unaudited)


Historical Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended


12/31/20


9/30/20


6/30/20


3/31/20


12/31/19


9/30/19


6/30/19


3/31/19

















Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

281



255



223



209



194



184



173



161


Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$

71.1



$

67.6



$

62.7



$

63.9



$

60.5



$

60.1



$

57.9



$

58.0


















Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$

333



$

328



$

326



$

329



$

330



$

327



$

325



$

323


Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

45.8



43.4



44.0



46.8



47.7



46.3



46.6



47.2


Revenue per download (5)

$

3.91



$

3.79



$

3.61



$

3.42



$

3.44



$

3.40



$

3.44



$

3.42


Content in our collection (end of period, in millions): (6)
















Images

360



350



340



330



314



297



280



260


Footage clips

21



20



19



18



17



16



15



14


Revenue by Sales Channel and Billings(7)



Three Months Ended


12/31/20


9/30/20


6/30/20


3/31/20


12/31/19


9/30/19


6/30/19


3/31/19


(in millions)

E-commerce revenue

$

111.8



$

102.8



$

98.2



$

99.7



$

100.9



$

96.2



$

97.0



$

98.1


Enterprise revenue

69.1



62.4



61.1



61.5



65.5



62.8



64.7



65.2


Total revenue

$

180.9



$

165.2



$

159.2



$

161.3



$

166.4



$

159.1



$

161.7



$

163.3


















Change in total deferred revenue

$

5.2



$

6.4



$

(0.7)



$

(3.0)



$

4.4



$

0.4



$

(0.2)



$

(2.2)


Total billings

$

186.1



$

171.7



$

158.6



$

158.2



$

170.8



$

159.5



$

161.5



$

161.1


_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period.

(2)

Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period.

(3)

Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the trailing twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the trailing twelve-month period.

(4)

Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our photographs, vectors, illustrations, footage or music tracks. Paid downloads exclude custom content and downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free image of the week.

(5)

Revenue per download is defined as the amount of revenue recognized in a given period divided by the number of paid downloads in that period excluding revenue from custom content and the impact of revenue that is not derived from or associated with content licenses.

(6)

Represents approved images (photographs, vectors and illustrations) and footage (in number of clips) in our library on shutterstock.com at the end of the period. This collection metric excludes content that is not uploaded directly to our site but is available for license by our customers through an application program interface, custom content and certain content that may be licensed for editorial use only.

(7)

Certain amounts in the table may not foot due to rounding.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301226856.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Amid The Global Chip Shortage?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • New tax rule could mean bigger tax refunds for some families, but only if they're savvy

    The change to the tax code could allow millions of working families to save thousands on their taxes, but only if they are savvy about how they file this year.

  • Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beat, Planters deal with Hormel announced

    Kraft Heinz Co. shares rose 1.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and an anticipated deal to sell its Planters nuts business to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz net income totaled $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, up from $182.0 billion, or 15 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 80 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 74 cents per share. Sales of $6.94 billion were up from $6.54 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.82 billion. Kraft Heinz expects flat-to-positive organic net sales growth in 2021. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021. And the company announced that it has sold its nuts business, including most of the products sold under the Planters brand, to Hormel Foods Corp. in a cash transaction of $3.35 billion, expected to close in the first half of 2021. The deal had been anticipated after an earlier Wall Street Journal report. Kraft Heinz shares have gained 13% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 16.4% for the period.

  • Jim Cramer's 7 rules for new investors who want to make real money

    When things get ‘biblical,’ investors should get careful, the CNBC host says,

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • Pot Stocks Are Flying High Again. It’s Not Just Reddit.

    Canadian grower Tilray jumped 51% on Wednesday. Sundial Growers jumped 79%. Shares of Aurora Cannabis—a name that’s been popular with retail traders in the past—rose 21%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally Gains As Tilray, Climax Stocks Aren't Finished; The Bull Case For Tesla

    Futures signaled gains as Tilray leads climax-type stocks. The Tesla stock retreat could end up being bullish.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Who Will Build the Apple Car? Here Are Candidates to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s work on a car has brought to the fore several potential manufacturing partners capable of building an electric self-driving vehicle for the technology giant.The secret project has gained momentum in recent months, adding multiple former Tesla Inc. executives, gaining the supervision of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executive and ramping up road tests. The initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, is attracting intense interest because of its potential to upend the automotive industry and supply chains, much like the iPhone did to the smartphone market.Read more: Apple’s Car Is at Least Half a Decade AwayIf and when Apple commits to building a car, it is likely to seek multiple partners -- including a major one to assemble the vehicle and many others to supply key components. The following companies -- whose representatives declined to comment -- are possible candidates:FoxconnFoxconn Technology Group already has a close relationship with Apple. For well over a decade, it has been the U.S. company’s largest production partner, assembling the majority of the world’s iPhones and a big chunk of its Macs and iPads from vast complexes employing upwards of a million people across China.In October, Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., unveiled its first electric-vehicle chassis and a software platform to help carmakers bring models to market faster. It also plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024.The Taiwanese company, founded by billionaire Terry Gou, announced a plan in early 2020 to form a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to develop and make electric vehicles in China, though Foxconn won’t be involved in any assembly itself.In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. with the goal of starting mass production of its M-Byte model by the first quarter of 2022. It also announced another venture with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services.MagnaMagna, based in Ontario, Canada, is the third-largest auto supplier in the world by sales, and has a contract-manufacturing operation with years of experience making entire car models for a variety of auto brands.Magna produces everything from chassis and car seats to sensors and software for driver-assistance features. Automakers including BMW AG and Jaguar Land Rover have hired its Magna Steyr unit and outsourced production to its factory in Graz, Austria.Magna also pitches its engineering and manufacturing services to EV startups. Last fall, it agreed to provide Fisker Inc. with an EV platform for its Ocean SUV and added self-driving features to the deal in January.In December, Magna put about $450 million into a joint venture with Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to make EV powertrains. It’s also expanding its manufacturing footprint in China, the largest EV market, by building the ArcFox Alpha-T for Beijing Automotive Group Co. -- the first vehicle it’s assembled outside of Europe.It also has the benefit of a prior relationship with Apple: the two were in talks to build Apple’s car when the iPhone maker first set out on this path about five years ago.Hyundai or KiaHyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. have drawn the most attention so far this year, thanks in part to Hyundai initially confirming reports in Korea last month that it was in discussions with Apple. But the carmaker quickly walked that back and recently repeated that it wasn’t in talks.Hyundai and Kia both have plants in the U.S., in Alabama and Georgia. Their dedicated EV platform will deliver driving range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles) and be capable of recharging car batteries up to 80% in 18 minutes.While the two sell EVs derived from existing models, they will start selling vehicles based on the dedicated EV platform from March, helping to bring down costs and improve performance efficiency. They plan to introduce a combined 23 new EV models and sell 1 million units globally by 2025.The big disadvantage Hyundai and Kia have is the recent back-and-forth on whether they are developing a car for Apple, a notoriously secretive company. Although the two automakers have said talks aren’t happening, it’s possible discussions could restart if Apple deems them the best possible partners.NissanAlthough it’s seen as a long shot, Nissan Motor Co. brings several elements to the table that could be beneficial for Apple.Nissan already has a common EV platform developed with French partner Renault SA, which will be used for its Ariya compact SUV debuting later this year. When asked whether the Japanese company would be willing to build cars for Apple, CEO Makoto Uchida said during an earnings news conference that Nissan “has the DNA to do things others won’t do.”The automaker has been mired in a slump, reporting its biggest loss in two decades in fiscal 2019, and could get much-needed revenue from helping Apple develop or manufacture its vehicle. It also could benefit from access to Apple’s technology.After pursuing a strategy of volume at any cost that ate into profit, Nissan needs to attract higher-paying customers largely with the technology inside of its cars.StellantisOne factor in determining the suitability of a partner for Apple may be availability of production capacity. This could point to European automakers such as Stellantis NV, which has been hit by the region’s sales slump and has spare room in some plants.Stellantis is under pressure to find synergies after forming last month through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a Jan. 19 press conference that Stellantis is open to working with Apple or any tech company on EVs, “as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence” that would jeopardize the automaker’s future.Chairman John Elkann said in 2016 that the auto industry should work with “new industry participants” like Google and Apple rather than try to compete with them.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The worst stocks are doing the best: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

  • Your next stimulus check is less likely to shortchange you — for now

    Congress is keeping the same stimulus check formula, though that could change.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Coca-Cola HBC hikes dividend, sees strong recovery after virus hit

    Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBCon Thursday raised its dividend and said it expects 2021 revenueto bounce back strongly as at-home demand cushions a hit toconsumption in hotels and restaurants during COVID-19restrictions. The upbeat outlook and payout increase vaulted the Britishcompany's shares to the top of the FTSE 100 index, where theytraded 5% higher at 23.6 pounds by 0836 GMT. "We expect to see a strong FX-neutral revenue recovery in2021 on the back of gradual volume recovery against the COVID-19impact in 2020... Performance in the at-home channelstrengthened through the year," said the company, which bottlesand sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries.

  • Bumble, Tilray, Disney, PepsiCo and Pinterest - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise as Wall Street debates tame inflation data; Bumble IPO raises $2.15 billion; Disney and Pepsi report earnings; Tilray surges again as cannabis sector is targeted by Reddit crowd.

  • PepsiCo stock edges up after profit and revenue top forecasts, dividend raised by 5%

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the beverage and snack company reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations, revenue that rose above forecasts and raised its dividend. Net income rose to $1.85 billion, or $1.33 a share, from $1.77 billion, or $1.26 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share grew to $1.47 from $1.45, above the FactSet consensus of $1.46. Revenue increased 8.8% to $22.46 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $21.80 billion. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 5.7% to $5.44 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $5.48 billion; Quaker Foods revenue increased 8.3% to $836 million, above expectations of $808.4 million; and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 8.6% to $6.79 billion, beating forecasts of $6.60 billion. Latin America revenue fell 5.2% to $2.41 billion, but beat expectations of $2.29 billion, while Europe revenue rose 3.8% to $4.04 billion to top forecasts of $3.93 billion. "We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter," said Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta. Separately, the company raised its annual dividend by 5%, to $4.30 a share from $4.09 a share, effective with the dividend to be paid in June. The stock has lost 4.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.4%.

  • Investors Love ChargePoint But They Need to Vote Immediately to Greenlight a Speedy Deal

    ChargePoint, Inc. deal may be delayed by weeks if too few shareholders cast votes Investors need to vote electronically or call their brokers/banks to vote Any shareholder can also call Morrow Sodali LLC at (877) 787-9239 for help voting Voting is free but many investors are unaccustomed to the mechanics Deal has 99.86% support from […]

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Musk’s Younger Brother Sells $25.6 Million of Tesla Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc. board member, sold $25.6 million of shares in the electric-car maker, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.The 48-year-old sold 30,000 shares on Feb. 9 at an average price of $852.12, according to the filing. Tesla shares dropped 5.3% Wednesday to close at $804.82. Tesla soared 743% in 2020 and is up another 14% this year.Read more: Tesla Insider Stock Sales Are on Pace to Eclipse a 2013 PeakThe transaction reduced Kimbal Musk’s holding to 599,740 Tesla shares, which amounts to $483 million. Tesla insiders hold a 19.6% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Board member Antonio Gracias meanwhile sold 150,747 Tesla shares, leaving him with a direct holding of 2,545. However, he replaced these with new long positions via long-dated call options, also known as Long-term Equity Anticipation Securities, or LEAPs. Gracias bought about 150,000 call options expiring in June 2022 and 2025 with exercise prices of $52.38 and $68.56. He also indirectly owns 1.3 million Tesla shares through AJG Growth Fund.Read more: LEAPs: Here’s a Chance to Hop over RiskKimbal Musk is chief executive officer and co-founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group. Gracias is the founder and head of Valor Equity Partners.(Updates with transactions by board member Antonio Gracias.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.